A bill approved by the state Legislature and due now to be considered by the governor makes changes in a scholarship program for cadets from New Mexico.

A change to a scholarship program at New Mexico Military Institute has been approved unanimously by state legislators.

The most important change to the Gen. Richard T. Knowles Legislative Scholarship made by House Bill 145 is to remove the cap on the number of years that a cadet from New Mexico can receive the funding.