A change to a scholarship program at New Mexico Military Institute has been approved unanimously by state legislators.
The most important change to the Gen. Richard T. Knowles Legislative Scholarship made by House Bill 145 is to remove the cap on the number of years that a cadet from New Mexico can receive the funding.
Currently, the scholarship, originally created in 1989, can be awarded to a New Mexico resident attending NMMI for a maximum of four years. Without that limit, a cadet who attends not only four years of high school but also junior college at NMMI is eligible to receive a Knowles Scholarship for all six years.
The bill also deleted the July 1 deadline related to when scholarship funding becomes available for applicants outside legislators' districts. Under current law, each of the 112 state legislators can nominate one cadet from his or her district for a scholarship. If no eligible cadet applicant is identified in the district or a contiguous district by July 1, then the scholarship becomes available to eligible cadets in any district. The bill eliminates the deadline.
Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle, NMMI President and Superintendent, told legislators during a Jan. 30 House, Elections and Government Affairs Committee meeting that about 200 New Mexico cadets receive the scholarships each year, which typically covers 40% to 50% of tuition and fees. While tuition for New Mexico residents is only $1,000 a semester, with room and board, uniforms and other fees, total costs are about $9,694 for the first semester and $6,700 for subsequent semesters. Col. David West, NMMI chief of staff, has estimated that about 10% of current Knowles Scholarship recipients stay six years.
Grizzle said the Knowles Scholarship will help reduce the funds needed from the state's Opportunity Scholarship and, with the changes, will be a good recruiting tool.
“Right now we only have about a 35% rollover from our high school to our junior college,” he said. “I think this will have a positive, a tremendous positive, impact on that.”
The House passed the bill by a 60-0 vote on Feb. 21, and the Senate approved it 36-0 on Wednesday. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will have to sign the bill for it to be adopted as drafted.
The bill was sponsored by Republican Reps. Greg Nibert of Roswell, Candy Spence Ezzell of Roswell and Randall T. Pettigrew of Hobbs.
NMMI also had requested an increase of about $200,000 in state allocations for the scholarship for fiscal year 2024, saying that the current funding is not meeting the 50% cost coverage. But the state budget that has passed the House and Senate kept the funding the same for the coming year at $1.35 million. According to legislative reports on the bill, the NMMI fund balance for the scholarship has grown over the years to about $16 million in fiscal year 2022.
