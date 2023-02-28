Roswell Public Library

A new day dawns at the Roswell Public Library where a proposal working through city council would waive late fees for all but the tardiest patrons.

 Clarke Condé Photo
The Roswell Public Library has proposed eliminating fines for overdue items and re-categorizing items that are very late as lost. If enacted, the focus will be on recouping costs when library users don't attempt to return a book or some other material by adding a significant new fee if those overdue items aren't returned within several weeks and in good condition. 
 