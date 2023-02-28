The Roswell Public Library has proposed eliminating fines for overdue items and re-categorizing items that are very late as lost. If enacted, the focus will be on recouping costs when library users don't attempt to return a book or some other material by adding a significant new fee if those overdue items aren't returned within several weeks and in good condition.
“We want the community to use the Roswell Public Library, but we want our materials back,” said Enid Costley, library director.
For each item that’s overdue for 49 days, there would also be a $25 processing fee payment required. This would occur when overdue materials are reclassified as items "not returned." The amount of time until an item would be regarded as having been not returned is currently 92 days.
The theory is that this change would further encourage the return of library materials before that amount of time goes by.
The idea to stop charging overdue fines would improve the relationship between library staff and people who use the library — especially people who can least afford to pay fines, Costley said to members of the city’s General Services Committee.
It costs more for library staff to process the fee than it recoups. The fine is now 20 cents per day for overdue materials, with a maximum total fine of $12, according to the staff report.
From July to October 2022, the library collected $1,709.63. Costley explained that the amount comes from children paying partial fines by handing library staff “their dimes and pennies.”
The annual total collected was about $3,000.
The library spends between $15 and $16 for each overdue material. Employees send overdue notices to the borrower after an email goes out to remind them their due date is coming in three days.
Costs to remind borrowers that they need to return overdue items come from printing the subsequent late notices once the due date has passed, mailing costs and related staff time as well as workers having to record, then later remove, fines once they are paid, Costley explained.
“I understand money does not grow on trees,” she said. “But let’s not spend dollars to collect dimes.”
There’s no research indicating that library users having to pay overdue fines are more likely to return the items they borrow any faster, or that assessing overdue fines encourages responsibility, Costley also pointed out.
Doing away with overdue fines and shifting to a processing fee aren't the only changes put forward in the library’s fines and fees policy revision.
Also proposed is to begin curtailing a user’s borrowing privileges when they have something out that is 28 days overdue. And there would be a change in the notification process that informs library users that they have something from the library that’s overdue so it coincides with the 49-day date for material to be considered as not returned.
Further, people who borrow Hobby Kits and return them with one or more items missing will be asked to pay for the original cost or replacement of each item.
Interests reflected in such kits include astronomy, calligraphy, chess and knitting. Each type of kit has a book about the hobby and some items related to that particular pastime.
And to help make up for the money that would no longer be coming to the library from collecting overdue fees, the library will increase what it charges for printing and copying documents, specifically 25 cents per page, Costley said.
The Friends of the Roswell Public Library pays for students’ use of print and copy services, she stressed.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Committee Chair Juan Oropesa about the proposal. “Especially for our kids.”
There are currently 14 libraries in New Mexico that don’t seek fines for overdue materials as long as they are returned in good condition, such as in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Carlsbad and Rio Rancho, Costley said.
Research indicates that no longer charging the fines would result in an increase in use of the library. Large cities have been moving toward this practice in recent years, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles County.
The New York Public Library System reported that often their poorest library users were blocked from using the service because they couldn’t pay the overdue fines. And when Chicago stopped charging overdue fees, its libraries had hundreds of overdue books returned, according to CNN and the New York Times, respectively.
With the General Services Committee's recommendation of the proposal and its legal review complete, it will be referred to the Finance Committee for review, then to the city council for final actions.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Leaving so soon?
Sign up for our weekly newsletter.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.