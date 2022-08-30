The Finance Committee of the Roswell City Council will hear a request this week to use federal pandemic relief funds to purchase air purification devices for the Roswell Public Library.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. Thursday in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Avenue.
Library Director Enid Costley is requesting $203,950 of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds to purchase and install about 30 Halo air purification stations throughout the library. The stations are installed in the ceiling independent of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
The library will also request the approval of the determination and removal from accounts receivable of uncollectible library fees and fines totaling more than $453,000. The fines and fees are for dates prior to Jan 1, 2018, and all collection attempts have failed.
The committee will also consider a $757,000 request from the Spring River Zoo to continue improvements at the zoo’s fishing pond in order to reopen it for free youth fishing. The request was heard by the General Services Committee last week, which voted to forward it to the Finance Committee.
The improvements would reconfigure fencing so the pond can be accessed without paying admission to the zoo, repair banks that saw damage during heavy rains in June, and repair or replace an artesian well that is a source of water for the pond and irrigation system. The request also includes safety and maintenance equipment, amenities such as shelters and tables, and restrooms and drinking fountains.
Also on the agenda for the committee’s consideration is an application from the Roswell Symphony Orchestra to fund its spring season with up to $4,725 in lodgers’ tax funds; approval of a memorandum of understanding with MainStreet Roswell and New Mexico MainStreet; and a resolution of financial commitment to fund Roswell Transit for the federal fiscal year starting Oct. 1, 2023.
The committee is also scheduled to discuss putting a hold on the city’s manhole rehabilitation project due to needed equipment repairs at the wastewater treatment plant. The project was approved for $250,000 in the fiscal 2023 city budget.
The public can participate in Thursday's meeting through GoToMeeting by computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005, or by phone by calling 669-224-3412 and using access code 822-397-005.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
