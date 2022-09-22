Thornton photo

Republican candidate for New Mexico lieutenant governor Ant Thornton addressed the Chaves County Federated Republican Women Wednesday at their monthly meeting at the Chaves County Convention Center.

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Ant Thornton took swipes at both the Biden and Lujan Grisham administrations and spoke about his own personal story while addressing a crowd Wednesday in Roswell.

“Everything about this state is fantastic accept for one thing: the leadership,” Thornton said to the audience at the monthly meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women, where he was the featured speaker.