Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Ant Thornton took swipes at both the Biden and Lujan Grisham administrations and spoke about his own personal story while addressing a crowd Wednesday in Roswell.
“Everything about this state is fantastic accept for one thing: the leadership,” Thornton said to the audience at the monthly meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women, where he was the featured speaker.
A former aerospace engineer, Thornton is running with Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, both Democrats, in the Nov. 8 election.
Unlike some states, where the candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run and are elected separately, in New Mexico contenders for both positions run for their party's respective nominations but in the general election run on a joint ticket.
Thornton told the audience he opted to run for lieutenant governor because he sees it as a chance to change the direction of New Mexico for the better, and that he has what it takes to do it.
“I bring a lot of skills to the table that I hope will make me the go-to person for the governor on tasks and initiatives that he deems necessary,” Thornton said.
He told them the work ethic and attitude of his father, who was in the military, helped shape his worldview.
Once in the 1960s when he was 7 or 8 years old, he remembers traveling from Texas to California with his parents. They ended up stopping at a hotel in Utah and his father went in to get a room, only to soon return to his family, who were in the car.
“And I had never seen my father that angry before. He got in the car and just kept driving,” Thornton said.
It was not until years later that Thornton, who is Black, learned from his mother that his father was angry because the hotel would not rent them a room because of their race.
Nevertheless, Thornton said his father never talked about it and was not bitter.
“I will tell you what, he never once talked about being oppressed,” Thornton said.
He said his father rose to become one of the first African Americans in the U.S. Air Force to reach the rank of chief master sergeant.
“And what that showed me is that with a little perseverance and hard work, you can achieve anything. And that is the lesson he taught me,” Thornton said.
In the current campaign, Thornton said he is focused most on three things: border security, energy and education. He touched on each of those during his address.
Thornton called the situation on the southern border a national security crisis.
“We have a governor who has done absolutely nothing to secure our border,” Thornton said.
He added the southern border is used as a gateway for illegal activity that has repercussions for New Mexico and the rest of the country.
“Once they cross the border, drug trafficking, human trafficking, you name it. It can go all over the United States from here,” Thornton said.
The well-being of New Mexico's energy industry is something Thornton said he is concerned about.
“We should ensure that our oil and gas industry stays vibrant and we should support it,” he said.
New Mexico is the second largest oil-producing state, trailing only Texas, he noted. And the extractive industries are a major source of jobs, school funding and state budget revenue in the state.
Energy, he said, is a national security issue and rising fuel and natural gas prices have been a major driver of inflation.
Thornton also accused the Biden and Lujan Grisham administrations of “doing their utmost to kill the goose that lays the golden egg for the state.”
Additionally, Thornton assailed the state's standing on education. He referenced the test scores recently released by the New Mexico Public Education Department that showed 75% of students in New Mexico could not do math at grade level and 66% could not read at grade level.
He called New Mexico's education system “horrible,” citing statistics showing New Mexico at the bottom when it comes to quality of education in states.
“When every state in the union can say 'at least our educational system is better than New Mexico,' that's a problem,” he said.
That system, Thornton said, needs to be fixed.
Ballot preview
Also at the meeting, Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller reminded attendees what will be on the ballot this November in what she called “an incredibly important election.”
“We are in the process as we speak of approving ballots, making sure everything is correct,” she said.
One of the biggest changes locally will be related to the state's three U.S. congressional districts.
Following the Legislature's approval of new congressional maps, Fuller said that Chaves County, which has historically been entirely in the New Mexico 2nd Congressional District, will now be divided between each of the state's three congressional districts.
According to the redrawn boundaries, the northernmost part of the county and Roswell will be in the 1st Congressional District. Incumbent Democrat Melanie Stansbury faces a challenge from Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes.
Most of Roswell, Dexter, Hagerman, Lake Arthur and the rest of the county will be in the 3rd Congressional District, now represented by Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, who will face Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson.
And the 2nd Congressional District, now represented by Republican Yvette Herrell, will retain one precinct in the region of the county known as the "boot heel." Former Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez is looking to defeat Herrell.
Fuller noted the statewide constitutional offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, auditor and New Mexico commissioner of public lands are also up for reelection.
In state legislative races, part of Chaves County will be in New Mexico House District 64. That district will include portions of Chaves, Roosevelt and Curry counties. Clovis residents Andrea Reeb, a Republican, and David Lansford, decline to state, according to the Secretary's of State's website, are competing for that seat.
Incumbent District 54 state Rep. Jim Townsend, District 58 state Rep. Candy Ezzell, and District 59 state Rep. Greg Nibert are all unopposed in their bids for reelection in their districts.
Fuller added that House District 66 will remain in Chaves County though redrawn. According to the Secretary of State's website, Republican Jimmy Mason of Artesia will face Libertarian Andrew Kennedy in that race.
New Mexico will also have judicial races, including two seats on the New Mexico Supreme Court as well as two on the New Mexico court of appeals.
Fuller added that there will be three state constitutional amendments on the ballot. She said the three general obligation bonds, that have been labeled a, b and c, will now be marked on the ballot as 1, 2 and 3.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
