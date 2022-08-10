During tours of two Roswell schools Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales spoke about the importance of student engagement and got to practice that himself as he visited a few classes.
Morales toured Roswell Independent School District’s Nancy Lopez Elementary School and Mesa Middle School, where he heard about enrollment numbers, after-school programs and construction both underway and planned. He also visited New Mexico Military Institute to welcome cadets back to classes.
The last time he visited Roswell to hear educators’ concerns, in October 2020, students were still in remote learning.
“Now that we’re into the school year, it’s a great opportunity to see where we’re at, some of the changes that have occurred, the plans for the future and most importantly see the kids in an environment many of them have never experienced until now,” he said, referring to an almost back-to-normal school year.
Morales, a former teacher and coach, asked Nancy Lopez Elementary Principal Dolores Ingram about the challenges her school faces this year. Increasing the school’s enrollment was her answer.
“Nancy Lopez is in an area where we don’t have new construction. A lot of our neighborhood has either had apartments condemned or houses torn down. We had an entire trailer park just to the west of us flattened. So just looking at how we can figure out how to get more kids into our building, since it’s not a popular place to build,” she said.
Superintendent Brian Luck, who joined Morales with RISD Board President Hope Morales on the lieutenant governor’s visit, said enrollment is down district-wide but it is seeing a slight increase. He said early figures show enrollment at about 9,100.
“We figure we’ll be pretty close to our 10,000 population. We feel pretty confident with that,” he said.
Ingram said Nancy Lopez Elementary is at about 186 students, down from the 280 when she became principal six years ago.
At Mesa, Assistant Principal Michael McFeraz said enrollment is at about 415, with around 450 the typical number of students.
The lieutenant governor also asked about after-school programs at Nancy Lopez Elementary. Ingram said parents are also already asking and she’s hoping to start programs by Sept. 1.
She said programs could include not only academic support but classes in visual arts, folklorico dancing, sewing and even hula hooping.
She also said the Boys and Girls Club of Chaves County has partnered with the school to offer after-school care for students at $10 a month, and Boy Scouts of America will have a troop at the school during the after-school programs.
Morales said he would like to come back after the programs are running.
“That’s been a real focus of mine, to make sure that we can really build up our out-of-school efforts full time because we know it’s all connected. Especially for students whose parents are working, we want to make sure they’re in a safe environment,” he said.
“For so long we have focused on student achievement, we focused on student proficiency, when all along I think our focus should be student engagement, which will help propel the other two areas,” he said.
Morales and Ingram then visited a few classrooms. In one class, students told him how they were learning about the oceans and the plants and animals that live in them.
“How do you like your first week of school?” he asked.
“It’s great!” one girl replied, giving two thumbs up. He returned the gesture.
“I want to wish you guys the best of luck and let you know we’re all so proud of you and we look forward to seeing how the rest of the school year goes for you,” he told the students.
At Mesa, Morales got to see from outside the new gym and classroom wing under construction and said he’d like to come back when the project is completed in December 2023.
McFeraz told Morales about the new classrooms that will be available for students with disabilities. The two rooms will share a kitchen, he said.
“They can start cooking activities for the students, doing some more life skills applications,” he said.
McFeraz said Mesa has about four teaching positions open right now, which Luck said is about the same throughout the district’s schools. Luck said overall the district is short between 50 to 60 certified teachers.
“I hate to say that we’re in a great spot, but we’ve been worse in the last few years,” he said.
Luck and Hope Morales told the lieutenant governor about the district’s teacher mentor program. Luck asked him about getting support for programs that would help teachers and education assistants complete educational requirements so they could work in high-need areas such as special education, math and science.
The Mesa tour finished with a look at a new lab in one of the school’s portable classrooms with equipment and material from DEPCO Enterprises, a company that specializes in education curriculum and equipment. McFeraz said the lab will have a dedicated space in the new classroom wing when it’s completed.
The lab has 22 self-taught work stations that students can choose from, each taking about two weeks to complete. The stations include small engines, a lathe, embroidery machines, vinyl cutters and health services.
“We’re going to have a full CPR section where we’d like to bring in the Red Cross and actually complete that certification process with them,” McFeraz said.
McFeraz told the lieutenant governor the lab fit with his own philosophy that students should be exposed to career possibilities at younger ages.
“I have always said we need to move those career exploration classes out of the high school. They need to know interest-wise what they want to do before they get there. I think this will help,” he said.
Morales agreed and repeated what he’d said at Nancy Lopez about focusing on student engagement.
“You’re doing it and you’re doing it in important ways,” Morales said.
