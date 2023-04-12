Area U.S. Forest Service officials say that removal of 15,000 acres previously recommended as “wilderness areas” from one of the possible alternatives for an updated Lincoln National Forest Management Plan, as well as their willingness to develop coordination agreements with local governments, are proof that the federal forest planning process is working as intended. However, some county elected officials still want a redo because of what they have characterized as a lack of communication and collaboration for the past eight years.
“Personally I believe you are trying to do the best that you can,” Jeff Bilberry, chairman of the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, said to Forest Service representatives. But he added soon after, “I am going to agree with former commissioner (Will) Cavin that we need to go back and start over again and let's do this right so we don't have everybody sitting here wondering what is fixing to happen.”
His views were shared by others, including Eddy County Commissioner Jason Burns, who said the plan needs to be “representative of the people actually here” rather than federal priorities.
The comments came Monday afternoon during a meeting with Lincoln National Forest and U.S. Forest Service managers and county commissioners from Chaves, Eddy, Lincoln and Otero counties. It was the second convening after a March 2022 gathering to hear about the update to the 1986 forest management plan, a revision that began in 2015.
Also on the dais in a room at the Chaves County Administrative Center were rancher representatives and Margaret Byfield, executive director of American Stewards for Liberty, a Texas-based nonprofit which partners with local governments in political and legal advocacy for private property rights. About 50 others attended, including other local and state elected officials, firefighters, and leaseholders, also known as allotment holders.
At stake are broader legal and procedural issues of how the federal agency make decisions and whether it communicates with and listens more to federal policymakers and outside environmental groups than local residents. But also of concern is whether designating large parcels of land as wilderness will mean that people will lose access to the land for such activities as livestock grazing and other income-producing enterprises, recreation, hunting, fire prevention efforts and initiatives to improve or maintain tree, soil and water health.
Previous meeting led to revisions
Lincoln National Forest Supervisor Travis Mosley and Lincoln National Forest Planner Diane Prather started the meeting with an overview of the current status of the forest plan revision. Mandated by federal law, the updated plan will determine how the Forest Service manages the 1.1 million acres that spread over portions of Chaves, Eddy, Lincoln and Otero counties. The forest is divided into three ranger districts, the Guadalupe District around the Carlsbad area, the Smokey Bear District around the Ruidoso area and the Sacramento District. A small part of the eastern section of the Sacramento Range District is in Chaves County.
The draft plan and Environmental Impact Studies (EIS) released for public comment in August 2021 included four alternatives. Alternative A would leave the plan as it is now, which includes having no wilderness areas designations. Alternatives C, D and E reflect public feedback and would add wilderness areas from as small as 21,000 acres to as much as 402,000 acres. Alternative B is the Forest Service plan and originally recommended adding about 40,500 acres as wilderness.
The new information provided by Mosley and Prarther is the development of the “modified” Alternative B. It removes three portions of the eastern side of the Sacramento Range District from proposed wilderness area designations. Much of those tracts are contained in Chaves County, Prather said.
The modification was based on public comments, including photos and statements presented by allotment holders during the 2022 meeting. They showed that those tracts, far from being pristine areas as originally identified by satellite or aerial views, have roads, fences, telecommunication lines, large water tanks pipelines and other evidence of the land being used frequently.
Several people were far from assuaged by the modification to Alternative B. They said they wanted the parcels that do not meet the wilderness definition to be removed entirely from identification as such so that Congress will not even consider them for the designation. Mosley said that he agreed that the 15,000 acres should never have been considered as wilderness, but he and other Forest Service representatives also said they aren't the agency that will make the designations. Only Congress can make those decisions, they said, and they can do so regardless of what the agency's plan says.
A couple of ranchers who also represent agricultural interests, including state Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell (R-Roswell), said that wilderness area designations could represent an illegal “taking” of property without due process. New Mexico Cattle Growers Association President-Elect Bronson Corn expressed his views that watershed management and fire prevention efforts will require heavy machinery, which he thinks will be prohibited if land is designated as wilderness. An Otero County firefighter, Walt Kauffman, aired his frustrations in working with the Lincoln National Forest, doubting that they actually have the willingness to cooperate and communicate with local residents. He also said that designating large tracts as wilderness will prevent actions to reduce fuels for fires, which could lead to large wildfires that threaten the villages and towns bordering the forest. Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings expressed his view that the federal government's land conservation efforts are a significant concern for Western states that have a lot of public lands already. Otero County Commissioner Vickie Marquardt had a similar view, saying that only 11% of Otero County lands are privately owned and that she is against any action that would take even one acre away from private enterprise, including timber operations that could aid in fire prevention.
Reiterating a point made in the March 2022 meeting, Mosley said that access issues regarding wilderness tracts are not as black and white as some represent. He said access, even with some machinery, is allowed with permission in certain circumstances.
Agreement for more meetings
Mosley and Regional District Office Planning Section Manager Wendy Jo Haskins said starting over is not how they want to proceed. They said that continued negotiations and modifications to the plan are still possible before Mosley recommends an alternative to Washington, D.C., Forest Service officials and before Congress makes any decisions. Mosley also said that “starting over” would cost a lot of money, a prospect he eschews as a “steward of the taxpayers' money.”
“This is part of the process working, is actually getting the feedback and bringing it back to the plan itself,” Mosley said after the meeting.
He also told officials that, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommended against a memorandum of understanding with Chaves County regarding future planning, Lincoln National Forest is willing and able to negotiate a “coordination agreement.”
Elected officials and Forest Service representatives concluded with a tentative plan to meet again in July, perhaps in a different county.
Bilberry said after the meeting that he was pleased by the attendance and the representation of all counties.
“What it does … is that it shows that the counties are trying to work together, and even with the Forest Service, I felt there was some headway made with them,” he said. “I think we're getting to seeing everybody want to see something accomplished.”
