Walt Kauffman, an Otero County firefighter, tells people attending a Monday afternoon meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center that he worries that forest land considered "wilderness areas" will increase fire risks for bordering towns. Kauffman, seated at the left at table, is seen with Travis Mosley, Lincoln National Forest supervisor, and Diane Prather, land management planner.

Area U.S. Forest Service officials say that removal of 15,000 acres previously recommended as “wilderness areas” from one of the possible alternatives for an updated Lincoln National Forest Management Plan, as well as their willingness to develop coordination agreements with local governments, are proof that the federal forest planning process is working as intended. However, some county elected officials still want a redo because of what they have characterized as a lack of communication and collaboration for the past eight years.

“Personally I believe you are trying to do the best that you can,” Jeff Bilberry, chairman of the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, said to Forest Service representatives. But he added soon after, “I am going to agree with former commissioner (Will) Cavin that we need to go back and start over again and let's do this right so we don't have everybody sitting here wondering what is fixing to happen.”