Keep Roswell Beautiful is studying our littering habits.
By highlighting 50 locations across the city, 10 in each of the five wards, the goal is to figure out why it’s occurring and find ways to curb it.
Kathy Lay, the city’s volunteer and outreach coordinator, chose similar areas in each ward to focus on with one school, one recreation area, one commercial area, one industrial area, one agricultural area and five residences.
This is the second year of Lay overseeing the study. Keep American Beautiful requires its affiliates to conduct this research and provides instructions on conducting such studies. But Lay couldn’t find maps of locations studied in the past by the city.
Rather than have the three evaluators sit with her in a car and her driving them to each of the 50 locations, she placed a GoPro camera on top of her car and collected drive-by video of each site. She also created little signs that she also videoed to accompany the video of each site.
This way, the judges could watch the videos by themselves to give each area an evaluation on a numeric scale of one to four — with one containing little or no trash.
“It’s not just a score. We also have a video record,” Lay explained.
Even though the videos weren’t of the sharpest resolution, the judges could take additional looks at images to make sure they were seeing a spot with trash or without trash.
It isn’t an easy task to find the right locations while trying to ensure that each ward is looked at similarly. She had some help from Jim Sexe, an engineering technician with the city, to pinpoint viable locations.
There are also a large number of factors that can affect how much — or how little — refuse sits in a location. Wind propels the trash in and out of areas, which can change the appearance of these areas quickly, sometimes leaving a given spot uncharacteristically tidy or “trashed,” she said.
So can a curious animal or human passerby searching for treasure hidden within a well-filled garbage container. Both animals and people sometimes carelessly toss out the contents of trash receptacles.
Other factors that can send litter mere feet or miles include whether trash is bagged before being placed in a receptacle for pickup or left in a receptacle without a lid or with that cover flipped back.
Over time, videos shot of these locations will provide the city indicators about whether certain trash receptacles are effective or if other practices or conditions can be modified to help keep neighborhoods and the city cleaner overall.
Keep Roswell Beautiful has its own litter-oriented complaint form, titled “cleanIT!”, accessible on its page within the city of Roswell’s website at roswell-nm.gov/1236/Keep-Roswell-Beautiful.
The local organization also offers solutions through the loaning of equipment to help with community group beautification projects.
The city has its own online forms for residents to report a variety of issues, including sanitation problems, within an online page known as the “Form Center.” That online address is roswell-nm.gov/FormCenter, where “FixIt” forms can be found along with numerous other forms and surveys related to city departments, events and services.
