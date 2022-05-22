Fourteen youth represented Chaves County 4-H at the 2022 State 4-H Shooting Sports Championship held at the NRA Whittington Center, May 5-8 in Raton.
The youth, ages 13 to 18, competed against more than 270 youth from across New Mexico in .22 pistol, .22 rifle, archery and shotgun disciplines. The 4-H shooting sports program strives to enable youth, parents and adult volunteers to become responsible, self-directed and productive members of society and to promote the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship and ethical behavior.
Chaves County participants were recognized for their marksmanship skills after two days of competition. The .22 pistol team, consisting of Raynen Melton, Reese Melton, Wyatt Curry and Nathanael Higgins, received first place. Team member Reese Melton placed third individually and Raynen Melton placed fourth individually. The team, including alternate Cooper Campbell, will head to Grand Island, Nebraska, to represent New Mexico 4-H at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Championship at the end of June.
Mackenzi Bayes placed fifth individually in archery-recurve. Additionally, the archery-compound Team 1 — Cally Wood, Bailey Swinney, Caysie Wood and Hunter Ervin — placed sixth.
Andrea Stapp, the Chaves County 4-H agent and the interim director of the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Services office, said that she “would like to congratulate all the participants and thank the coaches for all their time and dedication to the 4-H youth of Chaves County. Good luck at nationals!”
The Chaves County Cooperative Extension Services Office and Chaves County 4-H are affiliated with New Mexico State University, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a cooperating agency.