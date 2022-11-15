Local ballfields will receive nearly $300,000 in improvements

The view from one of the dugouts at Noon Optimist Park toward the scoreboard and back fence. It's among four parks with ballfields that will undergo repairs. 

 Terri Harber photo

The Roswell City Council approved interior fencing and netting repairs at ballfields in four city parks for a cost totaling nearly $297,000.

The Sports Tourism Initiative began in 2020, during the pandemic, to bring “a different avenue of tourism to Roswell,” said Justin Holcombe, the city's projects and facilities manager.