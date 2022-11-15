Local ballfields will receive nearly $300,000 in improvements

The Roswell City Council approved interior fencing and netting repairs at ballfields in four city parks for a cost totaling nearly $297,000.
The Sports Tourism Initiative began in 2020, during the pandemic, to bring “a different avenue of tourism to Roswell,” said Justin Holcombe, the city's projects and facilities manager.
Now, "requests for use of the fields have begun filtering in again so the repairs need to occur," Holcombe explained.
City staff and sports league presidents walked around the fields looking for trouble spots that appeared to need repair.
Council Juan Oropesa told city staff that as a sports tourism initiative the price tag for the repairs seemed too high – especially when the city has for four or five years needed to obtain property to expand the wastewater treatment plant, for example.
“Can it be postponed?” he asked. “This is an item I would characterize as a luxury item and not a necessary item at this time.”
Holcombe said he isn't involved with the city's sports tourism but that the work is to ensure safety.
Not only is this for sports tourism, “you have (local) leagues that utilize these parks year-round,” said Juanita Jennings, the city's marketing director, who spoke by telephone.
“We have an obligation to ensure the safety of the children playing on those fields,” she noted. “And that's what the netting and fencing will do.”
Councilors voted 9-1 in favor of having the work done.
Triwest Fence LLC of Bernalillo will be the contractor working at each of the fields.
The cost and location of each project will be $100,437 at Noon Optimist Park, $75,072 at Poe Corn Park, $69,650 at Randy Willis Park, and $41,360 at Joe Bauman Park.
Ballfields at all four parks will have fences and hardware replaced where needed.
Other work will include Noon Optimist and Poe Corn parks installing new new support poles to hold up either fence or chicken wire where necessary while Bauman will have a new backstop and overhead netting.
Money is coming from the recreation budget for maintenance and repairs related to sports league activities.
The city's Finance Committee members recommended that councilors approve the repair work during their meeting on Nov. 3.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308 or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
