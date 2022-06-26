Pioneer Bank has been named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Banks 2022.
The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
The awards list was announced Tuesday and can be viewed on the Forbes website, forbes.com.
Pioneer Bank was ranked No. 1 in New Mexico, having also earned the achievement in 2020. Five Albuquerque-based credit unions also made the best credit unions list.
Forbes and Statista identified Best-In-State Banks 2022 based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction. They also assessed banks in the areas of trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.
“Pioneer Bank is humbled to be the recipient of America’s Best-In-State Bank for New Mexico,” said Christopher G. Palmer, president and CEO. “We are blessed to work with a fantastic team who live by our No. 1 core value of People First. Our culture has flourished under this belief, and it has cultivated a cohesive team working together towards our mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those who work, bank, invest at Pioneer.”
For the 2022 rankings, 133 banks and 171 credit unions nationwide made the list.