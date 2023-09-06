An argument between two barbers about cutting hair led to a shooting early Sunday in Roswell that left two people wounded according to police.
Documents filed Tuesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court indicate Joshua Padilla, 29, of Roswell, fired at least 14 rounds at a 500 block of East Hendricks Street house and into a crowd.
Two men were struck by gunfire. One was shot four times, once in each hip, once in the left leg and once in the right shoulder. The other victim was hit twice, once in the left side of the chest and the other in the abdomen, and was flown to a hospital for medical treatment for his injuries.
Padilla left the scene before police arrived at about 12:39 a.m., but several witnesses identified him as the assailant. His gray Infiniti was left parked nearby. He was found and arrested later that morning on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building.
Electronic court records as of Tuesday did not list an attorney representing Padilla.
The criminal complaint states Padilla, a barber, had been invited to a birthday party at the residence, where he ended up feuding with another man, also a barber, about cutting the hair of another person attending the party.
Reportedly, the argument soon turned into a fight between Padilla and the other barber, which had to be broken up by others at the party. Padilla was forced to leave the residence. Before leaving, witnesses later told police that he had threatened to shoot other people at the party.
After driving around the block several times, police say, Padilla returned to the residence and parked in front of the house. The complaint also says he remained in the vehicle for about two minutes before emerging from it and opening fire on the house and into the crowd outside.
The wounded men were walking toward the street where Padilla was parked when the shots rang out, and the two victims were hit, according to reports.
Hunter Spindle, Chaves County chief deputy district attorney, told the Roswell Daily Record that he has filed a motion to keep Padilla detained pending trial.
Padilla received a deferred sentence in 2017 after successfully completing 90 days of probation after pleading guilty to one count of possession of marijuana, according to court records.
