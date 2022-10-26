A Roswell man running as a write-in candidate for New Mexico Public Lands Commissioner has taken his legal case regarding concerns about New Mexico voting systems to federal court.
Larry Marker filed a case with the U.S. District Court of New Mexico on Thursday. Representing himself, he has asked for an emergency temporary restraining order that would block the use of the current voting machines and related equipment deployed in the state until the New Mexico Supreme Court case rules on his writ of mandamus filed Sept 22.
Marker wrote in his federal filing that the Supreme Court has “failed to timely adjudicate” his request for a writ. The writ requests that the Supreme Court order New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to decertify the current voting systems and prohibit their use in the 2022 General Election.
Marker alleges that the voting systems approved by the Secretary of State are not appropriately certified to updated standards, are not equipped to handle all the different types of ballots in use in the state and are unfair to write-in candidates.
The problem with ballots containing write-in votes, Marker's filings indicate, is that they are segregated into a separate bin from other ballots. The segregated bins can hold only an estimated 150 to 200 ballots, while the larger portion of the tabulators for ballots without write-ins can hold “thousands upon thousands” of ballots.
That raises concerns, Marker alleges, about whether all poll workers throughout the state will check the separate bins and whether ballots with write-in votes will be counted if the separate bins overflow.
At the local level, Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller has said poll workers will be trained to check the bins regularly and that her employees and election workers will double-check at the end of voting on Election Day on Nov. 8 to verify that all write-in votes have been counted.
Marker said Tuesday that he had been notified by the court of the need to file a "show cause" motion by Nov. 1 but otherwise chose not to comment further on the case.
Toulouse Oliver had not filed an answer to the federal case by press time Tuesday. She disputed all of Marker's contentions in her Sept. 30 response to the Supreme Court filing, including the criticism that the voting systems aren't certified according to the 2.0 standards established by the federal Elections Assistance Commission.
Commission representatives have said no state can certify their voting systems to those standards yet because no independent labs has been authorized to test to the updated standards.
A state Voting System Certification Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 4, 2021, to approve three systems, including the Dominion 5.4 system, after tests and certifications regarding whether the machines met the requirements of state Election Code.
Toulouse Oliver also said the machines have proven "accurate and reliable" by pre-election and post-election audits and tests done since the independent lab certifications in 2017.
Toulouse Oliver further said that halting or pausing use of voting systems during the General Election would “introduce chaos into our election administration, the likes of which have never been seen.”
When asked about the new federal filing, a Secretary of State Office spokesman reiterated that New Mexico's systems are fully compliant.
“Our position is that all of our voting systems in New Mexico are up to all federal and state standards,” said Secretary of State Communications Director Alex Curtas. “We disagree with his (Marker's) position. …. We know all of our systems are authorized and legal.”
Marker is running as an Independent against incumbent Stephanie Garcia Richard, a Democrat, and Republican Jefferson Byrd.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
