A Roswell man running as a write-in candidate for New Mexico Public Lands Commissioner has taken his legal case regarding concerns about New Mexico voting systems to federal court.

Larry Marker filed a case with the U.S. District Court of New Mexico on Thursday. Representing himself, he has asked for an emergency temporary restraining order that would block the use of the current voting machines and related equipment deployed in the state until the New Mexico Supreme Court case rules on his writ of mandamus filed Sept 22.