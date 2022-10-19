Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings joined staff members, some parents and nearly six dozen energetic local children ages 3 to 5 to celebrate Head Start.
Everyone there stood on the playground of the Southeast New Mexico Community Action Corp. Head Start campus in the 200 block of East Hendricks Street in Roswell on Tuesday morning as Jennings read a proclamation declaring October as Head Start Awareness Month.
He told the children that the number eight, which comes up more than once in the history of Head Start, is considered a very important number in China.
The proclamation, signed by Jennings, notes two facts about the program that include the number eight: More than 8 million pre-school children have completed Head Start since it was conceived and there are more than 8,000 Head Start Centers across the United States.
The children were given bright balloons to hold until it was declared time for all of the balloons to be released into the air. The colors were visible even as balloons flew high into the gray morning sky and began floating toward downtown.
Jennings also taught the children that the thumbs-up sign was a way to let others know that something was good — such as Head Start and balloon releases.
Jennings smiled as he walked up to small groups of children and showed them how to flip double thumbs-up, which requires both hands. Once they responded to his double thumbs-up with their own, he moved onto the next group and repeated the process.
There are three Head Start locations in Roswell, with a total enrollment of 189 pre-school students.
Head Start's goal since it began in 1965 is providing low-income families and their pre-school children comprehensive health, education, nutritional and social services.
Jennings' proclamation also pointed out that Head Start involved parents in decision-making through its Policy Council, an important component of providing "family-oriented child development to better ensure the education the children receive will have “a long-lasting positive effect.”
Felicia Suarez, manager of the East Hendricks Street center, said the program tries to do something each October to mark the occasion and inform the public about what they do.
Southeast New Mexico Community Action Corp. is interested in hearing from potential volunteers and donors for area Head Start centers as well as their other programs. Visit https://www.snmcac.com/contact-us/ for details.