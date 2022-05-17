Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell administrators are planning some building renovations and expansions, as well as some infrastructure improvements, during the next five years.
ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell told members of the Community College Board that the five-year capital improvement plan includes projects identified as high priority by the college’s 2020-25 Facilities Master Plan, which is expected to be updated in 2023.
“These are all going to be on the ICIP list,” Powell said, referring to the Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan that all state-funded entities prepare annually for legislators and state officials to identify projects for which they expect to request state or federal funding. “We do have some ability in moving things around. They are listed in order of funding.”
The local board members voted to approve the plan on Wednesday, with the ENMU Board of Regents voting in favor on Friday. Officials with the New Mexico Higher Education Department Capital Outlay Committee also must approve the projects before they can be presented to state legislators.
The fiscal year 2023-24 project is expansion of an aviation maintenance technology lab and storage, estimated at $2.5 million and expected to be funded by 2024 general obligation bonds. The FY 2024-25 project is replacement of the roof of the Instructional Technology Center, estimated at $1.57 million and to be funded by severance bonds. The FY 2025-26 project is remodeling of the Health Sciences building, a project estimated at $3 million and expected to be funded by 2026 general obligation bonds.
The FY 2026-27 project has two components: improvements to campus signage for about $180,000 and improvements to walkways for about $192,000. Those projects also would be funded by severance bonds.
For FY 2027-28, the college plans to upgrade its fire panels, motion detectors and access systems. An estimate of the cost has not been developed yet. A 2028 general obligation bond issue is expected to fund the project.
According to Powell, severance bond projects, funded by taxes received from oil and gas activities and other extractive industries, typically relate to improved safety and security. General obligation bond projects typically are about improving, creating or expanding campus facilities. Higher education GO bonds have to be approved by statewide voters.
The board and regents also approved a college request up to $500,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year to cover any additional costs for the $3.3 million sewer, sanitation and bathroom upgrades that an architectural firm is working on now.
Powell said the HED notified state-funded universities and colleges that they could make an additional capital request this summer for the upcoming fiscal year for cost overruns due to supply chain disruptions, building delays and inflation. Powell said the campus first would use any coronavirus-related relief funds available before turning to additional state funding. Two other FY 2022-23 projects to be considered by the HED this summer already were approved by the local board and regents: parking lot, driveway and walkway improvements estimated at about $2.6 million and exterior stucco and insulation repair for about $720,000.
In addition, the board gave its approval to award a $585,766 bid to Norris & Son Electrical Inc. of Clovis for its electrical panel upgrades. The funding will come from a 2021 state capital award of $306,000 as well as college capital reserve funds.
The HED Capital Outlay Committee has scheduled the summer capital outlay hearings for the eastern region of the state for July 26 at the ENMU-Ruidoso campus.
