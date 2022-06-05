The Leadership Roswell Alumni Association has chosen three individuals and a couple to receive 2022 Community Leadership Awards. A banquet at the New Mexico Military Institute is planned for June 23 to recognize the honorees. This is the final of four articles about the award recipients.
Generations of families in southeastern New Mexico have done business with Dale Rogers and his late wife, Greta Kay Rogers, whether as fellow ranchers or when the two owned Roswell Livestock Auction or as they became the proprietors of the family-run Roswell Livestock and Farm Supply and Lincoln County Mercantile in Capitan for the past decades.
Many others know them because of their years of service to the community. They’ve held leadership roles with many community organizations, as well as with national industry groups.
The Rogers have been selected to receive the 2022 Leadership Roswell Alumni Association Lifetime Achievement Award. The award honors people 70 or older who “have a history of improving and giving to Chaves County” and are leaders in their fields. The recognition has been given to 25 people since 1988. For the Rogers, it is the latest in a long list of tributes, honors and awards at both the local and national level.
Susie Russell, who nominated the couple for the honor, said, “They’ve won so many awards throughout their careers and are just exceptional people. I think it is just the essence of who Dale and Kay are. They are just genuinely good people and their hearts are always to serve others.”
Russell, the southeast regional representative for the New Mexico Economic Development Department, said she met Kay first about 20 years ago when Russell was a program director for the Roswell Chamber of Commerce and Kay served on the board of directors. She then became friends with all the family, she said. Russell added that the memory and “immensely positive impact” of Kay, who passed away in January at the age of 83, will be “forever cherished.”
The New Mexico State Legislature paid tribute to Kay Rogers during the 2022 session, recognizing her contributions to family as well as her service to such groups as the Assurance Home, the Community Foundation of Chaves County, the Chamber, the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Foundation and the Country Club Church of Christ.
Kay’s role at Roswell Livestock Supply was to manage the clothing department, which daughter ReChele Taylor said she did with such enthusiasm that she kept taking up more floor space and enjoyed that customers would come from Santa Fe and elsewhere to buy outfits.
Dale recalled that Kay served on the clothing committee for Wheatbelt Inc., a national merchandise coordinator for farm and ranch stores, while he had served on the board of directors. They both also would travel regularly to Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver, Colorado, for farm and merchandise shows.
Dale and Kay would have celebrated their 68th anniversary this May. They met in high school in Elida. They both were from farming and ranching families, and they continued with ranching in both Roswell and Elida for many years after getting married.
Although three of Dale’s four children and many of his eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren work with the family stores, Dale isn’t slowing down. He works in the Roswell store almost every day, arriving about 6:30 a.m. He also travels once in a while to the Lincoln County Mercantile store managed by son Rance. At least a few times most weeks, Dale also travels to the Peñasco ranch owned by ReChele and her husband to work the cattle. And he continues volunteering as a member for the Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, which he said he has done for about 30 years.
Rogers said he has no intention of retiring.
“You have to keep moving,” Rogers said. “I’ve seen people that quit and they don’t last very long.”
He credits the success of the retail operations, which have won three awards from Purina for having the top sales in the nation, to making service the priority.
“That’s kind of my philosophy to help a customer who comes in to do whatever they need,” he said. “It is more helping people than it is selling to people.”
The Rogers purchased an existing business on Southeast Main Street in 1975 and turned it into Roswell Livestock Supply after finding that they couldn’t buy what they needed locally. The Roswell store has moved twice since then and is now on East Second Street, a location recognizable to locals for the horse propped atop a high sign in the front parking lot. Rogers recalls that for about five years in the early 2000s, a 6-foot alien sat on a tinfoil saddle on the horse. The store sign read, “People come from a long way to shop here.”
When the Rogers began their retail operations, they also owned Roswell Livestock Auction, which they purchased in 1972 after Dale had received his doctorate in soil fertility from Oklahoma State University. They sold the auction in 1984 and concentrated on the retail business, expanding to Capitan in 2003.
Supplying and delivering livestock feed to farmers and ranchers in a 250-mile radius are the stores’ main business, but they also have contracts with state agencies to supply fencing. The business also repairs equipment and carries hardware, piping, saddles and riding tack, clothes, accessories and many other types of items.
Eventually the stores will be owned and run by ReChele Taylor, Rance and Rodney, who is the assistant manager of the Roswell store, as well as possibly some grandchildren or great-grandchildren. The only sibling not in the family business is Russ, a retired oil company employee who lives in Texas.
Chaves County Extension Services Office Interim Director Andrea Stapp, also the 4-H extension agent, said Dale and Kay Rogers are known for their support of FFA and 4-H youth, including sponsoring the Monday meal for them each year at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair and buying their livestock at county and state auctions.
This year, Stapp said, the Rogers also created the “Everybody is a Winner” program for youth that sponsored up to three animals per individual, giving them the ability to receive up to $395, and providing store discounts on feed and supplies.
Stapp said they also have been willing sponsors of teams or individuals competing at state or national events.
“They are always there to lend a hand for county fairs or to provide equipment to kids who need something,” she said. “They are always thinking about ways they can help the kids.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.