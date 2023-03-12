Area employers wanting to participate in a Tuesday job fair organized by the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. still can sign up.
RCCEDC Project Manager Cisco Brink said that hiring organizations should contact the organization by Monday to participate, although the group will do its best to accommodate employers even on Tuesday.
The RCCEDC has decided to hold quarterly "hiring events," Brink said, and the upcoming one is scheduled for Tuesday, 3-7 p.m., at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. Brink estimates that 30 or more employers will attend.
“The attendees will include all the major employers in Roswell, and everyone is hiring,” he said, explaining that the city of Roswell, Chaves County, healthcare entities, and schools and colleges are among those expected to participate.
Job seekers are not required to register for the event. “This is completely free of charge to employers and job seekers,” Brink added.
The RCCEDC has coordinated three previous job fairs in May 2021, November 2021 and May 2022.
According to the most recent data published by the New Mexico Workforce Solutions, unemployment in Chaves County was 3.5% as of December 2022, with an estimated 956 people actively seeking work who were unemployed. That rate is 0.3 points lower than in November 2022 when it was 3.8% and 2.2 points lower than the December 2021 rate of 5.7%. The unemployment rate in New Mexico in December 2022 was 3.4%, while it was 3.3% nationwide. The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Friday that the nationwide rate was 3.6% by the end of February.