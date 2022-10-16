The Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District has received a $600,000 federal grant that it will use for a few purposes, including hiring a disaster recovery coordinator for the Lincoln County area to help them in the aftermath of this year's wildfires and flooding.
Economic Development District Executive Director Dora Batista said during a board meeting Friday that the Disaster Recovery Assistance grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration is for $200,000 each year over a three-year period, with the funding announcement made about two weeks ago.
“The $200,000 that we potentially would get this year, we went through and since we don't have staff people on or anything, we realistically thought we could draw down $150,000 this year,” she said. “And we will make up the other $50 (thousand) next year.”
Batista said after the meeting that the EDD already has begun some advertising for the position, which ideally would be located in Lincoln County.
“We would prefer if they are there,” she said. “We think that is where they could really help the communities.”
She said county and municipal officials came up with the idea to hire a coordinator to work with them and other agencies for debris cleanup activities and other recovery efforts. The village of Ruidoso and other nearby towns experienced the Nogal Canyon and McBride wildfires in April that covered about 6,000 acres and resulted in two deaths and the destruction or damage of about 213 buildings. Flooding in August closed roads and caused additional problems with debris.
Another use for the EDA funds will be to implement some of the goals in the Economic Recovery and Resilience Recovery Plan. The plan has been developed by the district and a team of consultants, government and business leaders over the past few years.
Adopted by the district board last month, the plan provides recommendations on how the southeastern part of the state can recover from pandemic-related economic disruptions and build economic strength and resiliency for the future.
The third purpose of the grant money will be to provide management assistance and grant writing assistance for smaller water cooperatives in the district's regions, which include the counties of Chaves, Eddy, Lea, Lincoln and Otero, the municipalities in those counties and the Mescalero Apache Tribe.
“A lot of mutual domestics, a lot of water associations are in trouble because their old equipment, their old pipes are giving out, their wells are going dry,” Batista said. “They were asking us for help.”
Hubert Quintana, a consultant for the district, added that the district also can help the smaller water utilities improve their billing systems and water delivery processes and update their rates and fees.
Batista said that the federal grant will require a 20% match, or $120,000, from the district over three years. She said the match could be in money or through in-kind contributions approved by the EDA. Staff time or use of district offices and equipment were examples Batista gave of possible in-kind matches.
According to the EDA, its disaster recovery assistance grants are available to district planning organizations; tribal, state, county or municipal governments; higher education institutions; and public and private nonprofits.
New Mexico received a total $20.92 million in EDA funding for fiscal year 2020-21, according to the agency's most recent annual report. Of that, $18.77 million was for economic adjustment assistance, which would include disaster recovery funding.