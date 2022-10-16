The Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District has received a $600,000 federal grant that it will use for a few purposes, including hiring a disaster recovery coordinator for the Lincoln County area to help them in the aftermath of this year's wildfires and flooding.

Economic Development District Executive Director Dora Batista said during a board meeting Friday that the Disaster Recovery Assistance grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration is for $200,000 each year over a three-year period, with the funding announcement made about two weeks ago.