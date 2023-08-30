Office seekers at the County Clerk's office

John Robert Teel, Barry Foster and others fill out their election paperwork at the County Clerk's office Tuesday morning.

 Clarke Condé Photo

At 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the local election year kicked off with dozens of office-seekers filing paperwork at the county clerk's office in a one-day event that brought candidates out of the woodwork and clerks out from cubicles to greet them.

There are a mere eight hours in which candidates can file to have their name appear on a ballot in Chaves County. The process is simple. A few forms are notarized, stamped and exchanged for a candidate’s guide. No costs. No petitions. After that, it's up to the voters.