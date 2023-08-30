At 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, the local election year kicked off with dozens of office-seekers filing paperwork at the county clerk's office in a one-day event that brought candidates out of the woodwork and clerks out from cubicles to greet them.
There are a mere eight hours in which candidates can file to have their name appear on a ballot in Chaves County. The process is simple. A few forms are notarized, stamped and exchanged for a candidate’s guide. No costs. No petitions. After that, it's up to the voters.
Seats on municipal councils, school boards, and even soil and water conservation districts may not have the spotlight of national politics, but these are the people who decide which roads get fixed, which books kids read and how we allocate our scarce water resources here on the edge of the largest desert in North America. There is little glory, but plenty of power.
Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller said at 8:30 a.m. she expected at least 40 people to trickle in during the day. Her staff were ready and quick to the counter when the clock struck 9 a.m.
First in line was John Robert Teel, filing to run for reelection to the town council of Lake Arthur. He knows the drill by now. He has been on council for some time now and he is used to coming down to the clerk's office first thing to square away the paperwork.
Next up was Barry Foster, Roswell’s sitting city councilor from Ward 5, to file for his reelection. Foster says he is running because he wants to see the city “report the truth.” He reiterated a position he has been vocal about, saying again that the city is “not bankrupt.”
Darrell Johnson stepped into the clerk's office at about 20 minutes after 9 a.m. to file his for his second try at Roswell City Council’s Ward 4 seat. Johnson says he is running to improve the financial structure of the city. He says the city has a big deficit and that is something he would like to help solve. “I want to be the comprehensive thought-man in the room.” He also mentioned panhandling, saying he sees it all over town and asking, “What are we doing about that?”
Later on, as the clock ticked down to the wire, a few observers hung about just to see if anyone turned up last minute to file. Last in the door at three minutes to 5 p.m. was Tim Aguilar, filing to run for the second district Roswell School Board seat. “I just found out,” he said. It looked as if he thought he would be running unopposed, but instead, he met his opponent on the other side of the room who had lingered, presumably to see if anyone was going to run against him. The newly minted challengers were friendly and walked out the door together, smiling and talking.
With the day complete, Fuller said she was proud of her staff and the work that they had accomplished. She was also pleased to see that all the Roswell City Council seats were contested, adding, “That should help turnout.”