Commander speaks at ESGR luncheon

Lt. Col. Oscar Quintero, commander of the 515th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of the New Mexico Army National Guard, speaks Friday at a luncheon honoring area employers who support their employees who are members of the National Guard or U.S. Army Reserves.

Members of the National Guard contribute to their communities, but their work is not possible without support from their employers, the commander of the local battalion told those attending a luncheon honoring those companies on Friday.

Lt. Col. Oscar Quintero, commander of the 515th Combat Support Battalion of the New Mexico Army National Guard, was the featured speaker at a luncheon and awards ceremony of the New Mexico Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

