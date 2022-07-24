Members of the National Guard contribute to their communities, but their work is not possible without support from their employers, the commander of the local battalion told those attending a luncheon honoring those companies on Friday.
Lt. Col. Oscar Quintero, commander of the 515th Combat Support Battalion of the New Mexico Army National Guard, was the featured speaker at a luncheon and awards ceremony of the New Mexico Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
The ESGR is an office of the Department of Defense that was formed in 1972.
Mike Kakuska, chairman of the New Mexico ESGR, said the guard and reserve comprise about 50% of the nation’s armed services, so support from their employers is necessary.
“We cannot do what we do in this nation without you. I can’t emphasize enough how important you are to this country,” he said.
The local board presented area businesses with statements of support certificates, which were then signed by representatives of the companies, as well as several awards to employers.
Quintero outlined some of the recent efforts of the battalion’s soldiers, including assisting in the state’s COVID-19 response.
“Our soldiers helped with contact tracing and monitoring effects upon our state. We also provided bus drivers for schools. We then provided teachers to continue our children’s public education,” he said.
Quintero described the battalion’s main mission as battlefield support, including communication and logistics. There are two companies within the battalion, one an engineering company and the other a maintenance company.
“The 920th Engineer Construction Company can build roads and airstrips in a tactical environment for rapidly improving its survivability and defense posture. They can erect or improve a building for rapidly establishing headquarters or a forward base camp,” he said.
The 642nd Maintenance Company provides support such as electronic and ground equipment maintenance, he said.
“Our soldiers have improved operational readiness with the New Mexico National Guard’s equipment that could not be accomplished at this level. They have special skills unique to their organization,” he said.
Here in the state, they have supported efforts to fight wildfires and help keep residents safe from possible floods in the burn areas.
“They have also supported our local communities on state active duty not only to help fill sandbags, but also to provide basic maintenance to vehicles and equipment that we are currently using for these missions,” he said.
“Our National Guard soldiers are proud, and proud to restore a world back to normal when it has been disarrayed. Sometimes their greatest satisfaction is knowing that they made a difference, regardless of how small their personal task was,” he said.
Their work is possible because their employers are wiling to sacrifice their own goals to allow employees to serve when needed, he said.
Quintero said when he runs errands, such as getting gas or groceries in the community, and is wearing his uniform, people will often stop to thank him for his service.
“Over the course of my career, I picked up the habit of saying in return ‘Thank you for your support.’ We all do our part,” he said.
“The New Mexico National Guard’s mission would not be possible without the support we receive from the employers of our volunteers,” he said.
