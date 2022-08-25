Dr. Wulf

Dr. Tom Wulf, head of emergency medicine at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, has seen a lot of snakes and snake bites over the years. During years spent in the U.S. Air Force, he trained in dangerous locations as part of a team that rescued pilots shot down in enemy territory.

 Submitted photo ENMMC

In this part of southeast New Mexico, snakes bite humans throughout the year, said Dr. Tom Wulf, head of emergency medicine at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. 

Snakes are less active between late fall and early spring, but they are still around no matter what month it is — especially at night. And even though snakes are nocturnal creatures, they sometimes also enjoy spending time in the sun when it’s not too hot for them, Wulf said.