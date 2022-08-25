In this part of southeast New Mexico, snakes bite humans throughout the year, said Dr. Tom Wulf, head of emergency medicine at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
Snakes are less active between late fall and early spring, but they are still around no matter what month it is — especially at night. And even though snakes are nocturnal creatures, they sometimes also enjoy spending time in the sun when it’s not too hot for them, Wulf said.
In summer, the snakes are trying to find locations that allow them to stay as cool as possible. That’s why people encounter them when they go hiking, rock climbing, into tall grass, in their yard or in and near water, he explained.
Many snake bites happen when people try to pick up these reptiles. People have been known to attempt to pick up a snake after it has bitten someone. It’s a move that could result in the person trying to help — or anyone else close by — being bitten as well.
There’s no need to capture or kill the snake to help the medical professional treat the person bitten. And it’s unnecessary to bring the snake (dead or alive) that caused the bite to the health professional, either.
Wulf said taking a picture of the snake with one’s mobile phone would suffice.
Take the photograph from a safe distance, of course.
“Treat every snake with respect,” Wulf advised. “A little common sense goes a long way.”
Don’t touch dead snakes or snake parts (such as their severed heads), either, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises.
Here’s why: An article published online by Smithsonian Magazine about a Texas man who was bitten by the decapitated head of a western diamondback.
He and his wife were doing yard work when she saw the snake nestled in some flowers that she ventured near. She screamed and he whacked the snake with a shovel to protect her. The snake was killed by decapitation.
When the man picked up the snake’s head less the 10 minutes later, the head bit him on his hand. It was a venomous bite and nearly ended his life, according to the article.
Venomous snakes can retain reflexes for as long as several hours after death, the article also stated.
Types of bites
Snake bite cases that come into the emergency room at ENMMC can sometimes be venomous. A snake bite that didn’t send any venom into the victim is referred to as “a dry bite,” Wulf explained.
Venomous snake bites don’t always result in the need for the person injured to receive a dose of antivenom, which is also known as antivenin.
Some indications that the snake didn’t transfer venom to the person through the bite include a lack of noticeable tissue damage. Swelling and redness are likely to occur from dry bites, however.
“Not everybody who gets bitten needs antivenom,” Wulf said. However, “you still need to seek medical attention for a snake bite.”
It’s important not to hesitate in seeking medical assistance for a snake bite. Snake bites can cause other significant physical problems with potential to progress and worsen quickly, such as a serious infection, including tetanus, or a severe allergic reaction.
And it’s not a good idea to drive yourself for treatment if you have been bitten by a snake. You could become dizzy or pass out before you arrive at the care facility, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns.
Local hospitals in this area cooperate with each other if one facility has no anti-venom but another one does, Wulf said.
The types of snakes that cause venomous bites in this region most often send hemotoxins or neurotoxins into the victims. Only several types of poisonous snakes make southeast New Mexico their home.
Hemotoxic bites come from most rattlesnakes — the most common types of poisonous snakes in this region.
Coral snakes are less common in this area but their bites can release neurotoxins, which cause a victim severe pain, brain damage and paralysis.
The extremely venomous Mohave rattler, a rare snake in this region, can release neurotoxins.
There are snakes that release a mix of toxins. Some release neurotoxins and hemotoxins, for example.
Care providers try to be highly certain that a bite was venomous because it can cause anaphylactic shock in patients.
Other things to keep in mind
Wear over thick socks a pair of tall leather or heavy-duty construction rubber boots when going to locations where snakes could be lurking. Don’t forget to wear loose-fitting, full-length pants made of sturdy fabric. If they can be secured around the boot, even better.
Some people wear snake chaps to provide added protection. Heavy nylon or leather gloves can help protect one’s hands, too.
Don’t try to suck venom out of a snake bite. Added injury from doing this to someone can include infection as well as damage to nerve and blood vessels.
“It doesn’t work and is potentially dangerous,” Wulf said.
Bites from smaller snakes aren’t more dangerous than those of larger snakes. Larger snakes also have more venom to send out when they bite.
Keep the bite area below the heart, not above, to slow the spread of venom through the victim’s body.
Remove jewelry and watches because they could cut into swollen skin.
Don’t wrap extremities if bitten, and don’t apply a tourniquet to the wound.
Instead, let the wound bleed for 30 seconds to one minute before washing it with soap and water, then lightly covering it with a clean, dry dressing, Wulf said.
Don’t put medicine on the wound or self-medicate. Do not drink alcohol or caffeinated beverages.
And most important, “keep calm,” Wulf added.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
