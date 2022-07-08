A long tradition in Roswell returns this weekend when MainStreet Roswell Farmers' Market begins on Saturday morning on the lawn of the downtown Chaves County Courthouse.
Volunteer Coordinator Peggy Seskey said about 40 vendors are expected to open the market Saturday. More vendors are expected as the weeks progress.
“We have lots of calls from new vendors,” she said. “They've been to the market before and now they want to participate.”
This year, the state has enacted a new way for people receiving supplemental funding to purchase vegetables and produce.
“All our farmers have received training about it and they are aware,” said Seskey, although she added that it could require a couple of weeks for people to become accustomed to it.
According to the New Mexico Health Department, people receiving supplemental money from the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program or the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program can now use a mobile app to pay for the vegetables and fruit they purchase.
Benefit recipients without access to smartphones have been issued a new type of debit card that has a QR (quick response) code that can be scanned by vendors to access the payment site.
Seskey said that paper checks were issued previously. Vendors would accept the checks as payment and Seskey would stamp the checks for them, allowing vendors to deposit the funds in their bank accounts. The new system is expected to be easier for vendors and benefit recipients.
Customers "will actually be able to use their money better,” Seskey said. “In the past, if you had a $5 check, you had to spend that $5. There was no change given. Now if you get $5 in your account, you can spend $1 at one farmer and $1.50 someplace else or all of it at one spot.”
New Mexico also has the "Double Up Food Bucks" program, where Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can double the money they receive by spending at participating farmers' markets and other sites.
New Mexico, which runs the fifth largest WIC Program and Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program in the nation, is the first to launch the new payment system statewide, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. The state tested the system at the Santa Fe Railyard Farmers' Market during fall 2021.
Seskey said that the WIC and Senior program change is the only new regulation or rule she is aware of that will affect vendors, customers or visitors to the market.
The market runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays until the first or second week of October.
“We leave that kind of open-ended, depending on how the crops are coming in,” Seskey said.
Cancellations or relocations will occur only in cases of emergencies or unexpected situations.
All vendors must sell either homegrown or homemade items, and, according to Seskey, the local market is meant to be a place for growers and makers without other store locations.
The vendors that already have signed up include a variety of farmers and growers; garden clubs selling flowers and plants; a musician; and vendors selling many different items including jewelry, air fresheners, soaps and other personal care items, cards and photographs.
“It won't be something that you are seeing in the stores. It will be locally made here in our area," Seskey said. “It also will be a multigenerational market this year with all our participants.”
She explained that some vendors signing up are mothers and daughters and grandparents and grandchildren. Siblings also are participating.
While people come for fresh produce and unique items, Seskey said they also come to meet up with old friends and enjoy some time outdoors.
“We feel like people come in and walk around. They see friends from last year or people they haven't seen in a while," she said. "It is just meeting under the trees and the cool breeze. It is pretty nice.”
People interested in a space at the market can contact Seskey at 575-208-8238 or can fill out the event form available on the MainStreet Roswell website, mainstreetroswell.org.
She said the booth fees are extremely affordable.
“It is not a fundraiser for us. It is a community service,” Seskey said.
New Mexico has about 56 farmers' markets, according to an online directory of the New Mexico Farmers' Marketing Association. The state also has numerous farm stands, mobile markets and subscription-based food services with local farmers.
Statewide, farmers' markets generate about $9 million in annual sales, according to the New Mexico Voices for Children website.
