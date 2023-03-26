The Roswell woman sought by U.S. Marshals on charges related to a 2021 murder and robbery in Albuquerque was apprehended late Thursday in Roswell after leading local police on a pursuit which ended with her crashing into a police unit.
Court records indicate Samantha Shull, 34, was detained and arrested at about 11:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue after the Hyundai Veloster she was driving collided with a police unit and a parked vehicle.
Shull, who was not hurt, was detained and arrested on several outstanding warrants. Per court records, she now faces new charges of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; aggravated assault upon a peace officer; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and no proof of insurance.
On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service District of New Mexico's Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team, or USMS-SWIFT, announced a $2,500 reward for information that could lead to the whereabouts of Shull. She was wanted on three active arrest warrants including one on charges of first degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting and robbery of Mario Delgado Jr.
Per court records, Delgado was reportedly shot to death when Shull and 27-year-old Jeffrey Contreras shot him to death while robbing him inside his Albuquerque residence. They then allegedly bought multiple items with $180 in cash and a bank card taken from Delgado. Contreras is currently being held at the Chaves County Detention Center on charges in that case as well as two other homicides.
On Thursday, officers driving an police unmarked unit saw Shull heading south on the Relief Route. The officers recognized the vehicle as one Shull has long driven, so they followed her, which is when she allegedly accelerated her speed and began turning onto multiple streets and running stop signs.
After reportedly failing to yield or stop at the four-way intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Bland Street, Shull turned onto Pine Street and proceeded north before encountering a marked police unit, with its lights activated. She allegedly did not stop, instead turning east on Alameda Street at a high speed and then south on Cedar Drive.
Court documents state when she saw a police unit traveling towards her in the opposing direction with its lights on, she sped head on towards it. The officers were unable to swerve before she collided with them and another vehicle.
When the chase came to a halt, Shull allegedly did not heed orders to come out and was reaching between her legs and beneath the seat as if attempting to retrieve something. Police broke the driver's side window and tried to pull her out, but Shull continued to physically resist them before she was forced out and handcuffed.