The Roswell woman sought by U.S. Marshals on charges related to a 2021 murder and robbery in Albuquerque was apprehended late Thursday in Roswell after leading local police on a pursuit which ended with her crashing into a police unit.

Court records indicate Samantha Shull, 34, was detained and arrested at about 11:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue after the Hyundai Veloster she was driving collided with a police unit and a parked vehicle.