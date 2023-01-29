The city of Roswell plans to send out a request for proposals soon for ambulance services after the existing contractor decided not to renew the current contract and will not continue servicing the area unless its payment is increased by about $2.5 million, to $2.65 million a year.

“None of us can afford that,” said Chaves County Manager Bill Williams during a Thursday meeting. He also said that the company has been paid $165,000 a year under the current agreement.