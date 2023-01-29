The city of Roswell plans to send out a request for proposals soon for ambulance services after the existing contractor decided not to renew the current contract and will not continue servicing the area unless its payment is increased by about $2.5 million, to $2.65 million a year.
“None of us can afford that,” said Chaves County Manager Bill Williams during a Thursday meeting. He also said that the company has been paid $165,000 a year under the current agreement.
Although the city handles the bid process and negotiates the contract, the ambulance service is managed with a joint agreement between the city and county.
American Medical Response (AMR) Ambulance Service notified the city and county of its intention to end its services here on June 30, Williams said. Because the local governments have been pleased with the service provided, they asked what would be required to keep AMR as the area's provider and were quoted the $2.65 million annual price.
Mike Mathews, interim Roswell city manager, confirmed the situation. He described AMR's service as “phenomenal” since it began its work here and said the company can submit a new bid if it chooses.
“They had requested a rate increase, and apparently they are doing this … all over the place,” Mathews said. “They said that, once their contract expires in July, they would not seek to have it extended at the same price.”
City documents indicate that the Roswell City Council voted to approve awarding the ambulance service bid to AMR on Jan. 14, 2021, and approved the service agreement on April 8, 2021. The financial arrangements were not disclosed at that time, but the agreement was for an initial two-year contract ending in 2023, with one renewal period able to be exercised for another two years.
“AMR is not breaking its contract with the City of Roswell,” according to a company statement sent by Nicole Michel of Global Medical Response. “AMR is electing not to renew for those additional two years under the current contract terms.”
Mathews said that county residents can be assured that they will have ambulance service even if a new contract is not signed by July because AMR has said it will continue serving the county until a new situation is arranged.
“We are behind the eight ball right now, getting somebody in here by July 1,” he said. “We've done it before, so it is not unheard of. But it is very difficult to make that big of an operation here. But we are not in danger of losing our service or anything. If we have to, we can extend it month-to-month.”
Another option that has been considered by the city and county is to have the Roswell Fire Department provide the ambulance service. Mathews said that the fire department has been asked since at least 1983, when he was fire chief, to develop a plan.
“Every council always has asked the fire chief to get them a price quote about what it would take for the fire department to take over the service,” Mathews said. “So we are also doing that at the same time, kind of going down two roads, so that the elected body can then make a choice.”
He acknowledged that a decision for the city to provide the service will raise several issues, including the cost and process of hiring the needed employees and obtaining ambulances. He said AMR currently has eight ambulances available, which operate in addition to Fire Department emergency services.
Williams said that, while the city has the data about service loads and calls, he thought it would be difficult for the Roswell Fire Department to get its own ambulance program “up and running” in just five months.
The scope of work for a RFP is scheduled to be presented to the Finance Committee, which is due to meet again Feb. 2.
“In that scope of work we will identify how many ambulances we want on our streets on our daily basis, dedicated 911 units, available backup units — all that will be spelled out in the scope of work,” Mathews said.
A draft of the RFP indicates that the city expects bidders to submit their responses by March 21, with the aim of having a contract negotiated by May 1. It also states that, in 2022, the current ambulance service responded to 12,523 calls and made 8,084 transports.
Global Medical Response said in its statement that it “respects the fiduciary duty” of the city, but also wants to provide its services in a “sustainable fashion” given the factors it deals with, including “increasing costs of readiness,” “workforce pressures,” declining reimbursements from private insurers and “stagnant” Medicare reimbursement rates. The company also is dealing with two-year projections of slower economic growth at the same time that inflation, unemployment and interest rates are expected to increase more than previously anticipated.
“In Chaves County, 35% of all ambulance transports are covered by New Mexico Medicaid, and another 13% are private pay,” the company statement said. “New Mexico Medicaid reimbursements rates are well below those of Medicare, and both are now below our cost to operate. Additionally, Medicare frequently denies hospital to hospital, non-emergency Basic Life Support or BLS ambulance transports as not medically [necessary], which results in AMR not being paid.”
The statement also explained that “cost of readiness” includes paying living wages for first responders, fleet and facility maintenance, equipment maintenance and replacement, provision of “adequate medical supplies, including personal protective equipment,” insurance costs, fuel expenses and other business expenses.
“Our request to renegotiate our contract terms with the City is in anticipation of future economic impacts from inflation and market pressures,” the statement indicated. “Our hope is to reach an equitable decision with the City and to be able to continue to provide the citizens of Roswell with high-quality emergency medical services.”
