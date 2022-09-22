20220922-RoyceMaples.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

Chairman Royce "Pancho" Maples listens to people present their zoning and permit cases Tuesday night during the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A group of local businessmen plan to run a marijuana growing site in Chaves County, having received a special use permit from the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission Tuesday night.

The citizens' group voted 4-1 for the initial 10-year term for the permit during its meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center after hearing from the applicants, the landowner and the business operators, called Osbourn and Amigos Farms LLC.