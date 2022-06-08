Area residents are planning a flag-raising, a luncheon to honor veterans, recognition of a Roswell resident and other activities at a local Juneteenth celebration in Roswell in a couple of weeks.
The event is just one of several planned for New Mexico cities, with festivals and events occurring in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and other communities.
Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021 after the signing of the National Independence Day Act on June 17, 2021. The law designates June 19 of every year as a federal holiday, the first added since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.
The Roswell commemoration will start 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 18, at the downtown Pioneer Plaza on North Main Street across the street from the Chaves County Courthouse.
A lead organizer, Helen Wakefield, also a consultant with the Roswell office of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, said that an honor guard will raise the U.S. flag and the official Juneteenth flag while the national anthem is played. Flags will be raised only half-mast in recognition of the loss of lives at the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and in other recent mass shootings in the U.S, Wakefield said.
Roswell City Councilor Angela Moore is scheduled to read the Juneteenth proclamation. Remarks also are planned by Rhonda Gilliam-Smith, a Juneteenth historian and the regional manager of WESST, a small-business consulting and advisory service that focuses primarily on women- and minority-owned endeavors.
A “well-deserving” Roswell resident to be announced at the event also will receive the Juneteenth Lantern of Hope, what Wakefield also calls the Juneteenth Harriet Tubman Traveling Trophy.
A Black-owned business also has donated some gift bags, and some free Juneteenth T-shirts will be available. Senior residents in attendance also will be given a card or USB drive that they can use to enter health information to provide to emergency responders.
Following the Pioneer Plaza ceremony, at about 11:45 a.m. a luncheon will be held at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 2624 N. Main St., in honor of veterans. Wakefield said that she has 25 tickets to provide free meals at this point, but that she is continuing to seek sponsors and donors and hopes to have 150 tickets by the day of the event to provide attendees and others.
Wakefield acknowledges that some people in Roswell are not familiar with Juneteenth, which she said has been celebrated differently throughout the nation for more than a hundred years, with some people celebrating for a month and some for 19 days.
The day commemorates when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the U.S. Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to read and distribute President Abraham Lincoln's General Order No. 3, which advised people of the end of slavery. It was more than two years after Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but slavery was still practiced in some areas, including on Texas plantations. The 13th Amendment abolishing slavery was passed by Congress in January 1865 and ratified by states in December 1865.
Wakefield said that the Roswell event will include the tribute to veterans because of the significance of the role of military personnel in 1865 events.
“The biggest thing that people don't know is that other non-Black or African-American soldiers feared for the lives of the Black soldiers going into some of those plantations and they actually took the General Order No. 3 in to spare the lives of the Black soldiers,” Wakefield said.
She said that she and some other members of the local planning group are encouraging people to post copies of the order on the doors of homes, churches, religious buildings and other places, as happened in 1865.
Juneteenth has been celebrated in various parts of the country since 1866 and is known by other names as well, including Jubilee Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day. It has been a New Mexico holiday since 2006, and according to a fact sheet produced by the Congressional Research Service, 48 other U.S. states and the District of Columbia had declared it a holiday or a day of observance before the 2021 law was enacted.
