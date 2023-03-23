Future UFO RV Park site

Developers of the UFO RV Park at what will be 3000 W. Second St. are planning for a summer opening.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Some business partners based in California who have developed and managed hotels in Roswell for 14 years have announced their plans to open a recreational vehicle park on West Second Street soon.

Kevin Gakhal is part of the business partnership and is in Roswell to oversee the development of the UFO RV Park on about 10 acres. He said the new business should be open by the summer.