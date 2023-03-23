Some business partners based in California who have developed and managed hotels in Roswell for 14 years have announced their plans to open a recreational vehicle park on West Second Street soon.
Kevin Gakhal is part of the business partnership and is in Roswell to oversee the development of the UFO RV Park on about 10 acres. He said the new business should be open by the summer.
“This is going to be a high-end RV park,” Gakhal said, “about 92 spots. We are going to have a couple of amenities like Wi-Fi, an area to clean the RV. We are going to have some pet areas. It is just going to be a fully modern RV park.”
Paige Smith, a manager for the hotel partnerships and for the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Military Heights Drive, added that the site at 3000 W. Second St. on the south side of Second Street and near the undeveloped portion of North Estrellita Drive also will include two retention ponds that will add some aesthetic features. Enclosed fencing and automated gates will provide security.
“As the time goes on, the plan is to add more amenities,” said Smith, explaining that the business partners own more land in the vicinity. “We are probably going to be using our guests that stay to decide what will best fit for them. We went a lot of different directions — we could add this or we could add that — but then we ultimately decided to leave that in the guests' hands.”
The park intends to play up the UFO aspect in its design and signage, Smith and Gakhal said. “We are definitely catering to the market,” Smith explained.
Higher-end RV parks are a trend nationwide, she said, offering hotel amenities for people who still want to stay in their own vehicles. She said market studies indicate that RVs are increasingly in demand for both business and leisure travelers. Fees are expected to be about $48 a night, but with rates varying depending on market demand and local occupancy rates. Longer-term spots also will be available, Smith said, although the city's current Planning and Zoning Ordinance states that RV parks can be used only for short-term accommodations.
Although construction on the project is expected to take only three months, the city must first conduct its review and permitting process. Planning and Zoning Administrator Merideth Hildreth indicated that a zoning change from community commercial to recreational vehicle park (RVP) was approved in November. She said that preliminary civil plans have been submitted and that revised ones based on staff comments are expected back from the contractor. City staff must complete a standard plan review, approve final plan sets and ensure all city requirements are met before issuing building and other permits. The project also will require New Mexico Department of Transportation access permits because the RV park is located on West Second Street, which is also U.S. Highway 70/380.
Gakhal and his partners also own two other hotels in Roswell besides the Holiday Inn on Military Heights. The other two operated under various legal names are the Baymont Inn, also on Military Heights, and the Hilton Home2Suites on North Virginia Avenue. The local RV park will be held by UFO RV Park Roswell Inc., with Amolak Singh listed in state records as the president.
According to an online map, the Roswell and Midway area has five commercial RV parks, as well as RV spots at nearby municipal, state and federal recreation areas. Short-term rooms available each night in the city of Roswell totaled about 877 from July 2022 to January 2023, according to information provided in a bed fee report produced by the city in March. Average occupancy for those months was 54%.
