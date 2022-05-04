The unemployment rate for both New Mexico and Chaves County is down significantly from a year ago, and a local economic development group wants to help employers and prospective employees lower it even more with another hiring event.
This one has been timed in part so that high school and returning college students looking for summer jobs can participate, said Melissa Juarez, project manager for the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp.
The RCCEDC is partnering with the city of Roswell and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions to host the area’s third job event since 2021.
“It is a hiring event,” Juarez said. “We use that term rather than job fairs because we want people to hire on the spot, or at least interview there.”
The upcoming event is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Juarez said that the time and day of the week was chosen because the most recent past job event, in November 2021, was held on a Thursday afternoon and had more participation than the first in May 2021.
According to Juarez, about 150 prospective employees came to the November event, with about six hired on the spot and some offered jobs after.
“There are a few businesses that have to do background checks,” she said, “so it is hard for them to say, ‘I am going to hire you on the spot,’ but they at least can do interviews.”
She recommends that job searchers come prepared with resumes, supporting documents and identification. The Workforce Solutions staff is there to help with resumes and interview preparation and to provide laptops for online applications or job searches.
The event is free to both job seekers and employers.
“We have about 20 businesses signed up,” she said. “We are hoping that we will get at least 30, which I am sure we will.”
The city of Roswell, Chaves County, the Roswell Independent School District, staffing agencies, aviation- and aerospace-related businesses, and food-related companies have signed up so far, Juarez said.
According to information posted on the New Mexico Workforce Solutions website, the unemployment rate in Chaves County was 4.9% as of March 2022, compared to 7.7% in March 2021. However, the size of the labor force also has contracted during the past 12 months by 3.8%, from 29,001 in March 2021 to 27,057 in March 2022.
Statewide, the unemployment rate decreased from 7.3% in March 2021 to 4.6% in March 2022. The New Mexico labor force increased by 1,110, or 0.1% during that time to reach 943,911 by March 2022.
