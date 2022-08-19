A local state district judge has been appointed to the New Mexico Supreme Court Commission on Mental Health and Competency.

Judge James Hudson, the chief justice for the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court who serves in Chaves County, is one of the 17 voting members of the standing commission formed by court order in April. It is intended to help formulate ways for the state's court systems to deal more effectively with people facing criminal charges who are experiencing mental or behavioral health issues.