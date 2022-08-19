A local state district judge has been appointed to the New Mexico Supreme Court Commission on Mental Health and Competency.
Judge James Hudson, the chief justice for the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court who serves in Chaves County, is one of the 17 voting members of the standing commission formed by court order in April. It is intended to help formulate ways for the state's court systems to deal more effectively with people facing criminal charges who are experiencing mental or behavioral health issues.
The commission held its first meeting virtually Thursday, with introductions and non-public subcommittee meetings representing much of the agenda. Members of the five subcommittees were expected to present their six- to 12-month goals by the end of the meeting.
Hudson is one of six judges serving as a voting member and the only judge representing a “medium-sized” court.
“I am a general jurisdiction judge, meaning that I handle all kinds of cases — criminal, civil, family law, everything,” he said, “but one of the specialty dockets is the mental health docket, which includes competencies and involuntary commitment proceedings.”
Although he started his career in civil litigation, he said that he has been involved with the judicial system's intersection with mental health needs and treatment for many years. He said he served at one time on the New Mexico Supreme Court mental health team — or “Z” team — and formed a group similar to the current commission at the county level in 2014 now called the Chaves County Mental Health Leadership Council.
“Every one of my dockets you see people with mental health issues” he said, “and it is something that spans the whole spectrum of all we do.”
The chair of the commission is Judge Melissa Kennelly, who has served with the 8th Judicial District Court since 2019 and is a former police officer.
“I have experienced over the last three years how my hands are tied on how I can effectively respond to the issue,” she said. “Our jails have unwittingly become mental health institutions, and our officers both on the street and in the jails are expected to handle these situations appropriately, but with minimal to no education or training.”
She said she is also concerned about people released from jails with no ability to continue treatment and how the public and family members are affected by the issue as well.
Besides judges, other voting members include a person who has lived with mental health issues, a defense attorney, a state prosecutor, a supportive housing representative, mental health and social workers, a Governor's Office representative and a state senator.
New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Briana Zamora said the commission will be expected to work hard to formulate ideas and means for change.
“We want affected individuals to have fair and meaningful treatment, but we also want to ensure public safety,” she said. “We also want to live in a state where we end the stigma about mental health, and I want to do this with you all by educating, training and outreach, including right here in our judiciary.”
She said the group also will address mental health resources available to juveniles and look at how the judiciary can work with other components of their communities.
The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
