The Roswell area has experienced a noticeable increase in homelessness recently for a variety of reasons, according to some community service leaders and law enforcement who interact daily with those in need.
They say that some of the reasons include rising rents and increases in mental and behavioral health needs. Also discussed were reports by some people in need that they have been given bus tickets to Roswell by Albuquerque organizations.
“It has probably been over the past year or so that we have seen a lot of new faces,” said Pastor Mark Green, a Roswell Homeless Coalition board member as well as executive director of the nonprofit Harvest Ministries, which provides breakfast and food for the homeless; a daytime facility for showers, bathrooms and laundry; and referral to other services through the coalition or other local organizations.
“If you go back five or six years ago, I basically would know all the homeless people in town,” he said. “If I didn't know them by name, I would know them by face and where they stayed most of the time and some of their issues. In the past year, if I go out during the breakfast, I may not know half of the people out there now.”
Green gives a rough estimate that the numbers of homeless have increased by about a third since the last official “point-in-time” count for the Roswell area, which he thinks was about 2018. In 2017, the Roswell point-in-time survey indicated 106 people were unsheltered, which does not include those who “couch surf” or have other unstable housing situations.
According to the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, the 2022 count statewide on Jan. 31 was 2,594 individuals and 1,870 households. The counts outside Albuquerque were 1,283 individuals and 1,010 households.
Green said that the Roswell homeless groups have not been asked to participate in point-in-time surveys in recent years.
Green attributes some of the increase in homelessness to greater emotional, mental and behavioral health needs. He also said that rising rents in the area are a problem, with a few people coming to him recently over worries of being evicted.
Roswell Homeless Coalition Director Erica Boggs said most people in Roswell who are homeless are from outside the area. She said some are arriving here because they need hospital treatment but have nowhere to go afterwards.
Boggs said that the Homeless Coalition purchases bus tickets for about one person a month who has a place to go in another city and said she is aware of local churches and other charitable groups that also have done so.
But Green and Boggs agree with Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington that they are hearing about a new reason for the increasing need. Some of the new faces they are encountering are telling them they are here because unidentified Albuquerque organizations have given them bus tickets here.
“We at the Sheriff's Office have a concern over the increase of homeless people in Chaves County and Roswell, New Mexico,” Sheriff Mike Herrington said during a July 28 public meeting. “They are moving out into the county, but they are everywhere. They are coming in on buses. The individuals we are talking to are saying that Albuquerque is giving them $50, putting them on a bus and sending them to us.”
Herrington estimated that the numbers in the county have quadrupled in two months. He added that some people he has talked with didn't realize when they left Albuquerque they would be here for the long-term.
Herrington said that he and city officials are discussing how to deal with the situation.
Boggs, Herrington and Green said that they cannot identify the Albuquerque groups that might be sending people here. Green added that he has contacted the Albuquerque Police Department and the mayor's office to see if they had any information about this situation, but hadn't heard back.
A public affairs specialist with the city of Albuquerque said she is not aware of any recent actions to send people to Roswell, but indicated that it does happen if the homeless indicate they have connections here.
"The city and our nonprofit partners do help people return to their families and their home city if it is not Albuquerque," said Katie Simon. "To our knowledge we have not helped anyone return to Roswell in recent months."
Green said the Roswell area is a “success story” in terms of how many people have been rehoused by working with the Roswell Homeless Coalition, and Boggs said this area is becoming known for its services and resources.
Boggs said that, so far in 2022, the coalition has assisted 86 men and women, with 48 transitioning out of homelessness. In 2021, 84 individuals and families were helped, with 52 able to find housing. The coalition also has submitted 77 referrals through the Housing and Urban Development Emergency Voucher Program to assist people at risk of becoming homeless.
Green also said that with all the organizations in the community — which, according to him and Boggs, include the coalition, Harvest Ministries, Community Kitchen, the Salvation Army, and two Christian-affiliated transitional housing programs — no one in Roswell needs to go hungry.
Green said “no easy answers” exist to address the homelessness situation as a whole.
“Until there is some change in opportunity or the law or something else, a lot of those people that are on the streets will stay on the streets because they do not fit into any program,” he said.
Green and Boggs explained that some people are unwilling or unable to go through programs, live alongside others in shelters, abide by shelter rules, including sobriety; or provide the necessary personal information. Green also said that short-term addiction rehabilitation programs that offer services and housing only for a few weeks are usually not sufficient to change years or decades of addiction.
Partial evidence that some will opt for homelessness for whatever reasons is that Boggs said that the Roswell Homeless Coalition shelters are only about half full now. The men's and women's and children's sites can house 32 people, 16 people each.
“That is pretty typical of the summer months,” she said, adding that the sites are usually full during cold weather.
As neither county or city ordinances allow people to camp on public property or trespass on private property, all public homelessness is a crime.
“If you make them move from one place, they are just going to move to another illegal place,” said Green.
While the overall situation is complicated, he said, some steps could be taken to help those experiencing homelessness and others in the community. For example, he said, providing a public restroom in the downtown area that would be available overnight, or at least for some hours of the night, could help alleviate some of the problems local business owners have with the homeless.
For its part, the city of Roswell is planning a Feb. 21 public forum to discuss the situation.
“We are aware that the homeless are more visible, but, as there hasn’t been a census count, we are uncertain how significant the change may be,” said City Manager Joe Neeb. “Our interactions through the police department (and) wellness checks show that there are a number of new individuals in the area.”
He said the public forum will consider the success of initiatives undertaken by the city-Homeless Coalition partnership and will “consider the challenges that the community has as we work to assist those affected by homelessness.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
