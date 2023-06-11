Police arrested a local man early Thursday for allegedly breaking into a store and trying to steal an ATM.
Dominic Marcello Montano, 23, of Roswell, is charged with one count each of burglary, criminal damage to property, and possession of burglary tools, after reportedly breaking into the Stripes store in the 1200 block of East 2nd Street at about 3 a.m.
Surveillance video from the store allegedly showed a man, subsequently identified as Montano, break the front store window with an ax.
Once inside the store, the video shows the intruder moving the ATM, placing a chain around it, and tying the other end to an ATV outside the store.
“The male subject is seen driving the ATV and attempting to steal the ATM machine. The male fails multiple times while trying to steal the ATM machine,” the complaint states.
An officer then arrives and observes an ATV on the scene and an intruder holding an ax. Montano then reportedly dropped the ax and fled on foot.
Police later found Montano on the property of another nearby business and detained him at 3:44 a.m.
Per court records, Montano denied having taken part in the robbery. But when questioning him, police noticed he was wearing black pants and boots similar to those worn by the intruder in the store surveillance video.
During the interview, police noticed that Montano had cow manure on his boots and pants, which was also on the ATV tires.
Following a Friday court appearance, Chaves County Magistrate Court Judge James Mason ordered Montano released on his own recognizance while he awaits trial.
No name of an attorney representing Montano was listed in electronic court records before press time Friday.