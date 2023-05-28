A Thursday call to Roswell Police about a man asleep inside a parked vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of a substantial amount of Fentanyl.
Officers allegedly found 61.2 grams of Fentanyl — the equivalent of 610 pills of the popular illicit drug — on Cody Herbain, 29, of Roswell, when they found him sleeping Thursday in a gray Ford Crossover SUV outside a 1000 block of Crescent Drive residence, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Herbain was also allegedly found to have a loaded handgun in the vehicle and 20 Suboxone strips inside a backpack. He was subsequently arrested and charged with one count each of trafficking controlled substances and firearms or destructive devices, recipient, transportation or possession by a felon.
Judge K.C. Rogers set Herbain's bond at $2,500 cash or surety during a hearing in Magistrate Court Friday. No name of an attorney representing Herbain was listed in electronic court records.
Authorities received a call sometime around 11:15 a.m. Thursday from a caller who reported a vehicle parked outside a neighboring house in which a man was asleep. The caller stated the person whose house the vehicle was parked in front of was currently in jail.
Per court records, when police arrived, they reportedly observed Herbain asleep while in the driver's seat with his legs protruding out of the vehicle's driver's side window. After several unsuccessful attempts, Herbain woke up multiple times before falling back asleep.
Signs of consumption of drugs were allegedly spotted inside the vehicle, including the presence of a glass smoking device, along with numerous pieces of tin foil and burn marks on the vehicle's center console.
At the instruction of the officers, Herbain emerged from the vehicle when the handgun was seen wedged between the driver's side seat and door. Five rounds were found loaded into the firearm's magazine while a sixth round was discovered in the firearm's chamber.
Police later reportedly found the Fentanyl in a plastic bag on Herbain's person and the Suboxone strips inside a backpack that was in the vehicle.
Court filings indicate Herbain has a criminal history which includes felony convictions on three counts of kidnapping and one count each of armed robbery, bribery of a witness and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer in relation to a case from 2015.