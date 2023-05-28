Cody Herbain

A Thursday call to Roswell Police about a man asleep inside a parked vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of a substantial amount of Fentanyl.

Officers allegedly found 61.2 grams of Fentanyl — the equivalent of 610 pills of the popular illicit drug — on Cody Herbain, 29, of Roswell, when they found him sleeping Thursday in a gray Ford Crossover SUV outside a 1000 block of Crescent Drive residence, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.