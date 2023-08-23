Bond was set at $5,000 last week in the case of a man accused of trafficking methamphetamine.
New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge James Hudson set the bond for Jimmy Sosa, 41, of Roswell, during an Aug. 16 appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Per a criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court, Sosa was charged with one count each of trafficking a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and controlled substance, possession prohibited, after agents with the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force found him with several bags of methamphetamine.
No name of an attorney representing Sosa was listed in electronic court records Tuesday.
Task Force agents say they encountered Sosa riding a bike at the intersection of South Garden Avenue and Bland Street on Aug. 15.
At the time, agents were looking to serve Sosa with an arrest warrant issued a day earlier on a trafficking of controlled substance charge in a separate case.
According to the complaint, when agents inside a police unit first saw Sosa, he turned east onto Bland Street without stopping at the intersection stop sign.
The agents believed the man on the bike was Sosa, but could not confirm his identity because they did not have a booking photo of him.
Per the criminal complaint, the agents were traveling in a vehicle when they pulled up to Sosa, who was riding north on Ash Avenue on his bike. They went up to him and asked if his name was Jimmy Sosa.
Sosa then allegedly responded by telling them he was not and instructed them to leave him alone before he rode away.
Agents then activated the emergency equipment on their unit, signaling for Sosa to stop. Agents say he eventually stopped east of the intersection of Hendricks Street and Ash Avenue and Sosa was informed of the reason for the stop and confirmed his identity.
When agents stopped Sosa, they say they found three baggies in his pockets which later tested positive for methamphetamine. The baggies allegedly contained a total of 7.7 grams of methamphetamine.
Sosa reportedly admitted to the agents that he had picked up the three baggies, one of which belonged to him. He reportedly added that he got paid to drop off the other two baggies.
Agents reportedly found $30 in cash on Sosa, which he said was the money given to him in exchange for transporting the methamphetamine.
