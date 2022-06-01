A Roswell man has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, accused of stabbing another man after an alleged road rage incident Saturday afternoon.
Everett Charles Brakeman, 71, is facing a third-degree felony charge in a case now before the Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Brakeman was identified as the suspect following an incident that occurred about noon on Saturday, according to Roswell Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth.
Wildermuth indicated in an email that the incident between the two men occurred in the 6000 block of South Main Street in front of a convenience store. They stopped there after one vehicle was reported to have been cut off by the other vehicle.
“The two drivers, both men, got out of their vehicles and fought, during which one of the men, age 62, was stabbed on his side,” Wildermuth wrote.
According to court documents, the man spoke with police at a local hospital and police stated in an affidavit that he had been stabbed under his left arm and also had other lacerations on his left side.
Wildermuth said police learned that Brakeman left the scene in his vehicle, which was now driven by a woman. Police eventually identified Brakeman as the suspect and were notified at about 10:15 p.m. by a local hospital when Brakeman showed up with injuries and reportedly said he had been battered by someone.
Roswell police officers questioned and arrested him, Wildermuth wrote. Brakeman was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center after being medically cleared by the hospital.
Court documents indicate that Brakeman did not enter a plea during his first appearance Tuesday afternoon in court before Judge K.C. Rogers. The judge released Brakeman on his own recognizance and set several conditions, including an order to have no contact with the other man in the dispute and anyone who might testify in the case.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.