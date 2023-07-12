Police arrested a local man early Monday for allegedly firing a gun into the air and then engaging in a brief standoff with authorities while repeatedly threatening to shoot a police officer.
Noah Tucker, 24, of Roswell, was arrested for allegedly firing gunshots into the air and then repeatedly threatening to shoot an officer, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Tucker was later transported to the Chaves County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer; resisting, evading and obstructing an officer; and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Magistrate Judge James Mason ordered Tucker released on his own recognizance following a Monday court appearance.
Electronic court records as of Tuesday did not list the name of Tucker's attorney.
Per the criminal complaint, officers with the RPD were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Lea Avenue Monday at 12:17 a.m. in response to reports of shots fired.
When the officer arrived, the man, later identified as Tucker, was seen standing next to the open driver's side door of his truck while holding a revolver in his hand.
The officer who first arrived unholstered his weapon and ordered Tucker to put the gun down. According to the officer, Tucker responded by throwing the revolver into the truck's driver's seat, pulling another gun out of his waistband and then throwing it into the truck.
Per court records, Tucker repeatedly refused to comply with orders to step away from the truck. Instead, police say Tucker responded by threatening to kill the officer, saying that the officer should arm himself with a rifle because he had one in the truck.
“Multiple times, Noah stated that he was going to put a slug between my eyes. I kept asking Noah what was bothering him tonight, and Noah kept responding with profanities and not giving any real answers,” the officer later said in the complaint.
Tucker then walked in front of his vehicle and onto the sidewalk towards a nearby residence when RPD officers and New Mexico State Police tackled him to the ground and then cuffed him.
Once in custody, the complaint states that police detected the smell of alcohol on Tucker's breath. He told authorities he needed medical attention, but refused to let medics on scene check his vitals.
Court records indicate two guns and six spent shell casings from a .22 caliber were later found in Tucker's truck.