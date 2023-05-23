Prosecutors with the Office of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Monday filed a motion to keep a local man detained while he awaits trial on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, child under 13.
The motion to hold Jesus Lezama-Flores, 30, of Carlsbad, in pretrial detention, was filed by Deputy District Attorney Renee Broberg early Monday, per electronic court records. No date has been set for a hearing on the motion.
Lezama-Flores was served with an arrest warrant in the case Thursday, a day after he allegedly touched an 11-year-old girl between her legs and on her stomach while she was sleeping. He is also admitted to having used his phone to record video of her changing her clothes and showering.
Though he does not have a criminal history, Broberg in the motion said Lezama-Flores' detention is necessary because his lack of ties to the Roswell community makes him a flight risk.
Additionally, she said Lezama-Flores represents an overwhelming danger to the public, pointing to comments he made that he was not attracted to the alleged victim specifically, but also other young children her age.
The motion came despite the fact that Lezama-Flores was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond. Broberg did not respond to an email from the Roswell Daily Record Monday asking why the motion was filed after bond had been set.
No attorney officially representing Lezama-Flores was listed in court records Monday.
Police learned of the incident from the alleged victim Thursday. Court records indicate investigators observed no apparent signs of abuse on the girl, but she revealed to them that she was asleep on or about the night of May 16 when she awoke to find Lezama-Flores touching her on the stomach and between the legs.
“She advised that she opened her eyes and saw his hand and him,” court records stated. The girl said she believed she was fully clothed at the time. He also reportedly rubbed her face and told her that she is beautiful before kissing her on the cheek.
The alleged victim also claimed she has seen Lezama-Flores' cellphone propped up and pointing at her when she showers and changing her clothes. She added that she believes Lezama-Flores records her when she is showering and undressing.
“She stated that he does tell her to go shower or change her clothes when she sees his phone propped up,” court records indicate.
When police told the girls' mother, she was reportedly shocked and distraught at first saying that she has not seen anything strange from Lezama-Flores.
Later though, the mother told them that Lezama-Flores bought the girl a cellphone about a month ago, but did not tell her about it until she found out about it a couple days before the interview with police. The mother also said Lezama-Flores has both an iPhone and laptop, and that he usually leaves his laptop in his vehicle or at work.
Lezama-Flores was not at home when police went to his residence to speak with him, so one of the officers called him and instructed him to come home so he can speak with him.
Court records indicate Lezama-Flores did not arrive home for an extended period of time, and that when he did, he parked down the street. He then called the officer and asked if he could speak with him somewhere else because he did not want to see the girl's mother.
When interviewed by officers, court documents state that Lezama-Flores admitted to having touched her over her clothes, and explained that “sometimes it just happens” and he does not think right. He advised that he never had sex with the victim. He said that he had been experiencing urges for the past two months. He also indicated video of the alleged victim was on his phone.
Lezama-Flores also expressed regret for his conduct, telling investigators that he felt hopeless, guilty and distraught.
