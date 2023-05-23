Jesus Lezama-Flores

Prosecutors with the Office of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Monday filed a motion to keep a local man detained while he awaits trial on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, child under 13.

The motion to hold Jesus Lezama-Flores, 30, of Carlsbad, in pretrial detention, was filed by Deputy District Attorney Renee Broberg early Monday, per electronic court records. No date has been set for a hearing on the motion.