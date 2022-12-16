Authorities say a Roswell man now faces a federal child sex trafficking charge after giving underage girls money in exchange for sex.
U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico Alexander MM. Uballez and the FBI field office in Albuquerque announced in a press release Wednesday that 38-year-old Juan Rodriguez is charged with one count of sex trafficking of children. He will remain detained until trial.
If convicted, the press release states, Rodriguez will face anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.
The charge against Rodriguez originated from his Nov. 18 arrest involving the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl that same day. Court records indicate Rodriguez contacted the victim by Snapchat that day and
said he would pay her $1,000 in exchange for her “hanging out” with him. When she agreed, Rodriguez reportedly picked the girl up from one of her friends' houses and drove her to his 1200 block of North Main Street apartment.
While at the apartment, the girl and Rodriguez allegedly engaged in sex before she put back on some of her clothes and went to sleep. Per court documents, she later woke up to find her clothes off and Rodriguez having sex with her again.
Later, while Rodriguez was in another room, the girl called her sister and informed her about what happened and where she was. Court records indicate that when she told Rodriguez about the call, he panicked, rushed the girl out of the apartment and dropped her back at her friend's house.
Police went to Rodriguez's residence later that day, where for 15 minutes he allegedly refused to exit the apartment. When he did come out, court documents say he was wet as if he had just taken a shower.
Officers found other items in the apartment where Rodriguez lived alone, including hair dye and women's make up.
Rodriguez is believed to have met the alleged victim in the final week of September reportedly having sex with her on at least two other occasions for money, per court records.
In addition to the victim in that case, court records allege there were other girls, including one he had met “two or three years” prior on Snapchat. When interviewed later by authorities, that girl said she met Rodriguez when she was “10 or 11.”
She recounted one time when he messaged her and told her to look outside her residence, where she discovered him sitting outside in his car.
Rodriguez allegedly persuaded the girl and one of her friends to get into the car where he reportedly provided them with money in return for sexual activity.
In addition to the federal charge, Rodriguez has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual penetration in the first degree, child under 13; along with one count each of kidnapping in the first degree, intent to commit sexual acts; enticement of a child and tampering with evidence.
As of Thursday, a trial date has not been set in either the federal or state cases.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com
