A local man suspected in a failed armed robbery of a Roswell gas station last month has pled not guilty to a charge of attempted armed robbery.
Jacob Ceballos, 22, entered a plea of not guilty to the charge Monday when he was arraigned in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, according to electronic court records. A trial in the case has been tentatively set for July 25.
Ceballos was charged after he allegedly tried to rob a 3800 block of South Main Street gas station. Per court records, Ceballos, on Feb. 14 at about 2:30 p.m., went into the store with his hand in his pocket inferring he had a weapon, then reportedly ordered a store employee to empty out the cash register and give him the money.
When the employee told him there was only $8 inside the drawer, Ceballos initially expressed disbelief and repeated his demand. A short time later, court records state, Ceballos left the store without any money.
Store surveillance video allegedly showed him driving out of the parking lot in a Hyundai Sonata and heading southbound on Main Street.
Court records indicate that a short time later, a Sonata matching that description was found by police outside of the Zero block of West Byrne Street house where Ceballos lived with his girlfriend and her father.
Police gathered outside the home, and after 15 minutes, Ceballos and his girlfriend came out of the house and surrendered to authorities. Later, a pair of jeans, a black windbreaker and a pair of boots matching those worn by the individual in the store surveillance video were reportedly found by police in the house. No gun was found.
When he was interviewed by police, Ceballos said he did not know why he was brought to the police station. He admitted to having stopped at the gas station that afternoon, but denied ordering the store employee to give him all the money in the cash register.
According to court records, Ceballos is out on $25,000 bond pending trial.