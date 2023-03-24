Stripes gas station

Stripes at 3800 S. Main St. in Roswell.

 Clarke Condé Photo

A local man suspected in a failed armed robbery of a Roswell gas station last month has pled not guilty to a charge of attempted armed robbery.

Jacob Ceballos, 22, entered a plea of not guilty to the charge Monday when he was arraigned in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, according to electronic court records. A trial in the case has been tentatively set for July 25.