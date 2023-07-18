A Dexter man on Monday pled not guilty to charges of drug trafficking and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle in two separate cases.
Timothy Wyatt, assistant district attorney for the 5th Judicial District, confirmed that when he appeared in court at his arraignment Monday, Carlos Cruz, 32, pled not guilty to charges of trafficking a controlled substance, and two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle.
Cruz's defense attorneys in each case could not be reached for comment before press time Monday.
A jail population summary report from the Chaves County Detention Center indicates that as of Monday, Cruz is still at the facility.
Per a criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court, the trafficking of a controlled substance charge and one of the receiving or transferring of a stolen motor vehicle charges stem from a Sept. 14, 2022, incident.
On Sept. 6 at 9:14 p.m., a Chaves County Sheriff's Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Cruz that was traveling 45 mph in an area with a 30 mph speed limit.
Court records indicate the deputy learned that at the time Cruz's driver's license was revoked with an arrest clause. A K-9 unit with the Roswell Police Department indicated the scent of drugs on the driver's side of the vehicle. A substance that later tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine was found inside a bag in a cooler within the vehicle and a plastic bag placed in a cigarette pack.
Deputies later searched Cruz's 100 block of Vista Largo home, where they found five bundles wrapped in red tape with numbers on them stored inside a safe at the residence.
Per court records, bundles of this type are a common way illegal drugs are trafficked. While searching the property, a jeep was found underneath a tarp and on a trailer with a license plate that matched a vehicle reported stolen to the Roswell Police Department.
On Monday, Cruz also pled not guilty to a receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle charge on Oct. 10. At that time, a deputy spotted Cruz driving a red Dodge pickup truck. Court records state that it was later discovered that the vehicle had recently been spray painted, and was previously white, the same color and make of a vehicle that had been reported stolen to the Roswell Police Department.