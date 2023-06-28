A Roswell man was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting to death another man nearly two years ago.
Per electronic court records, Judge Jared Kallunki of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District handed down the sentence in the case of Chavis Lewis Thomas, 20, during a June 16 change of plea hearing in Chaves County.
Per the terms of the sentence, the 15 years will be followed by three years suspended and served on supervised probation because of his use of a firearm in the crime and two years parole.
The combined 15 years in prison and two years parole is the maximum sentence for second-degree murder allowed under New Mexico law.
In exchange for changing his initial not-guilty plea to one of no contest, counts of tampering with evidence and controlled substance possession prohibited in the same case were dismissed.
Thomas was also given another nine years for pleading no contest to a charge of possession of a deadly weapon or explosive device by a prisoner in a separate case from March. The charge was brought against him after staff at the Chaves County Detention Center found Thomas with a sharp piece of metal and a hypodermic needle on his person in March.
Court records indicate the nine years will run concurrent to the sentence for murder.
Thomas was charged with second-degree for the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting death of 20-year-old Chaddick James outside the victim's 500 block East Bland Street home.
Per court records, Thomas shot James once in the abdomen with a .38 caliber pistol following an argument outside the house.
Investigators learned the two men were in an argument just before the shooting because James, who had been letting Thomas stay at the house, had told him he needed to leave the house for a few days because James had family coming to stay for the weekend.
Moments before the shooting, James became angry because Thomas had still not left the house, causing James to take some of Thomas' bags outside. From there, the argument escalated, eventually culminating in the shooting. James later died from his wound.
Court records indicate Thomas was not at the house when police arrived. He was spotted in the 200 block of East Deming Street heading west. When he was searched, officers found a baggie containing 28.1 grams of cocaine in Thomas' pocket.
Despite his initial not-guilty plea, court records state that when police found and confronted Thomas, he admitted to the shooting.
“I'm taking responsibility for my actions, my name is Chavis Lewis Thomas, 04/13/2003, I take full responsibility for my actions, I will never forget this day,” he said.
When police asked him what happened to the gun that was used to shoot James, court documents indicate Thomas told them “he threw it somewhere in the mud.” He later changed his story, telling police he had placed it in a mailbox in the 500 block of East Deming Street.
Thomas subsequently took officers to the mailbox where the weapon was found.
