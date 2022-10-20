A man from Dexter will spend 23 years in prison on a host of federal drug, firearms possession and money laundering charges.
Court records state that on Oct. 12, U.S. District Judge Robert C. Brack sentenced Richard Orlinski Sanchez, 44, of Dexter, to 276 months in prison during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Las Cruces.
Following completion of the sentence, Sanchez will be placed on five years of supervised release.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico, said the sentencing came after Sanchez pleaded guilty to multiple criminal counts in August as part of a plea agreement.
“In his plea agreement, Sanchez admitted that between February and August of 2020, he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Roswell, New Mexico, and launder the proceeds from their drug trafficking activity,” the release stated.
In Sanchez's guilty plea, the release states, he admitted to receiving shipments, selling and delivering methamphetamine. By using a phone to arrange drug sales, Sanchez broke federal law as well, authorities said.
The release also says Sanchez committed money laundering by using money from drug trafficking to make a down payment on sports utility vehicle, but had the paperwork filled out using his mother's name because he had no legitimate source of income.
According to court records, law enforcement began receiving information in April 2020 that Sanchez was reportedly selling methamphetamine in Eastern New Mexico.
On May 19, 2020, an operation was conducted where law enforcement observed Sanchez selling 82.4 grams of methamphetamine to someone for $1,500.
The press release states that on Aug. 10, while under surveillance by law enforcement, Sanchez became aware he was being watched and hid about 11,818, kilograms; or 28 pounds, of methamphetamine in a dog food bag and fled in a vehicle.
As he was fleeing, he allegedly threw 86.9 grams of methamphetamine, a gun and a loaded magazine from a firearm out of the car, but retained another gun and $9,188 in cash that he had on him at the time.
Court records also state that the pursuit ended in an oil field where Sanchez was ultimately caught.
Sanchez was arrested following surveillance and an investigation involving agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service, IRS Criminal Investigation, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force and the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force.
Twelve other people were arrested on charges related to the trafficking operation, with all but one of them already having been sentenced, the press release added.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.