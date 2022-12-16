Local city and economic development officials say that FedEx Corp. is halting its air service as part of global cost-savings efforts.
The decision will take effect Dec. 31 and affects air service between Roswell and Lubbock, according to Mike Espiritu, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. Other FedEx operations in the city, such as FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Custom Critical and ground deliveries for FedEx Express are not expected to be affected, he said.
“This is not necessarily permanent,” Espiritu added. He also said that he was told that Roswell was one of 46 locations where FedEx was discontinuing flights.
Espiritu said that Baron Aviation, a FedEx contractor that serviced the Roswell area, had told the EDC that “there is no immediate action we can take locally to (affect) this.”
According to an online flight tracker, both Baron Aviation and FedEx Corp. fly into Roswell several days each week at the current time. Baron Aviation referred all questions to FedEx.
Media relations representatives with the corporation chose not to confirm the information about the route disruption or the timing of possible changes, in spite of several requests for them to do so. They did, however, release a statement.
“As we work to optimize the efficiency of our network, we are making some changes to flight and system plans, driven primarily by current market conditions,” said Jonathan Lyons. “The flexibility of our extensive air and ground network enables FedEx to deliver to every ZIP code throughout the U.S., and we look forward to continuing to deliver for our customers in Roswell and throughout southeastern New Mexico.”
FedEx and its contractor work with AV Flight, the fixed-base operator at the Roswell Air Center, regarding fuel and parking. FedEx does not have its own hangar or lease, an Air Center official confirmed.
FedEx, a public corporation based in Memphis, Tennessee, announced in September during its first-quarter earnings report that international and domestic flight reductions would be part of its cost-cutting efforts. Overall, the company intends to reduce costs by $2.2 billion to $2.7 billion this fiscal year, with flight reductions and temporary parking of aircraft expected to represent $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion of that amount.
CFO Mike Lenz was recorded Nov. 8 during the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference as saying that the company had cut about eight international flights and 23 U.S. routes in October and had plans to cut another eight to nine domestic routes in November.
The company also was projecting lower package-shipping demand during the 2022 holiday season.
“So we're rigorously looking at that and evaluating our plans for post peak here as we come into the beginning of the calendar year after the holiday season,” Lenz said. “So besides reducing the flight frequencies, we'll be parking aircraft temporarily as we don't need as much lift as we anticipated going into the year.”
Ground operations in some areas also have been affected, with 150 office locations closed.
According to Lenz and company reports, FedEx has dealt with changing international trade circumstances for years that prompted it to begin cutting some flights before 2020. During the COVID pandemic, consumer demand for goods and products boomed, leading to growth for the corporation's ground and air delivery services. Then, according to its earning reports, economic conditions caused package volumes to decline more than had been expected during its first quarter, which ended Aug. 31.
Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings said during a Dec. 8 meeting that the news was a “big loss” for the city for several reasons, including the impact flight reductions will have on AV Flight's fuel sales and on other aviation-related businesses that worked with the corporation.
