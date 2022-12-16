20221216-FedExPlanes.jpg

FedEx planes are parked Wednesday near AV Flight at the Roswell Air Center.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Local city and economic development officials say that FedEx Corp. is halting its air service as part of global cost-savings efforts.

The decision will take effect Dec. 31 and affects air service between Roswell and Lubbock, according to Mike Espiritu, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. Other FedEx operations in the city, such as FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Custom Critical and ground deliveries for FedEx Express are not expected to be affected, he said.