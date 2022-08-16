County and city leaders plan to meet Thursday to discuss whether Chaves County could develop something similar to a well-known South Florida program that diverts people with mental health problems from the criminal court system to treatment programs and services.
The meeting Thursday afternoon at the Roswell Public Library is not intended for the general public or general community input, but instead for city and county elected officials, area legislators and law enforcement, court system, mental health, school and government officials, according to Roswell City Councilor Cristina Arnold, coordinator of the meeting.
Because a quorum of city councilors might be present, the meeting was announced publicly by the city of Roswell.
Arnold said that the meeting will involve watching a documentary about the Miami-Dade Criminal Health Project to see if the program can be adapted locally.
The goal is to “see if this could fit in our community and to talk about logistics such as funding and location and to create a team to sort out all of that,” Arnold said.
The ultimate purpose, said Arnold, is to reduce homelessness and crime while alleviating mental and behavioral health issues.
“It is one of those possible solutions that we can utilize here in Chaves County,” she said.
Started by a Florida 11th Circuit Court judge in 2000 and funded in part by a federal grant, the Miami-Dade Criminal Health Project works to keep people with significant mental health issues, who might also have substance problems, out of jail and instead provide them with community-based treatment and services to address their issues.
According to a program website, the intervention sometimes occurs by specially trained police and behavioral health teams prior to booking. Other times, the intervention occurs after people have been charged with crimes but prior to sentencing.
According to a 2019 published paper about the Florida program, 91,472 crisis intervention calls were received by city of Miami and county Miami-Dade law enforcement officers from 2010 to 2018, which resulted in 17,516 people diverted from jail, 55,013 people assisted with treatment or services, and only 152 arrests.
The post-booking program originally dealt only with misdemeanor, nonviolent crimes but later was expanded to include less serious felonies. The result was that county jail bookings decreased from 118,490 in fiscal year 2007-08 to 53,554 for 2018-19, while average daily county jail population counts decreased from 6,979 to 4,237. Recidivism in the misdemeanor program also was reduced from 75% to 20%.
Arnold said that she was asked to be the city councilor participating in a statewide effort to develop programs or legislation that would introduce mental health court programs in various parts of the state.
That effort has different components, including work by an Albuquerque activist that would have a bill passed by the New Mexico Legislature to establish mental health adjudication programs in courts across the state as well as a one-year transitional housing site. The New Mexico Human Services Division Behavioral Health Collaborative also is meeting regularly to discuss various options. Currently court programs exist in a few counties, including Bernalillo and San Juan.
In April, New Mexico Supreme Court justices also established a Supreme Court Commission on Mental Health and Competency to consider several issues, including diversion programs.
The standing commission is expected to meet for the first time Thursday morning in a virtual forum, with more information to be released soon.
The order indicated that the commission will have 17 members, including judges, a prosecutor, a criminal defense lawyer, a behavioral health expert, a community member with experience in the issues, a supportive housing advocate, a tribal government representative, a lawyer who specializes in disability or injury law, a law enforcement representative, a state legislative representative, a representative of the state executive branch and two at-large community members.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
