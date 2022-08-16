County and city leaders plan to meet Thursday to discuss whether Chaves County could develop something similar to a well-known South Florida program that diverts people with mental health problems from the criminal court system to treatment programs and services.

The meeting Thursday afternoon at the Roswell Public Library is not intended for the general public or general community input, but instead for city and county elected officials, area legislators and law enforcement, court system, mental health, school and government officials, according to Roswell City Councilor Cristina Arnold, coordinator of the meeting.