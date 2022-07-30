Roswell police are looking for a local 19-year-old charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the shooting death of a teenager about a week ago.
The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as investigators seek to locate Daniel Flores.
According to a news release from RPD spokesman Todd Wildermuth, the RPD’s Criminal Investigations Division has identified Flores as the person believed to have shot three males shortly before 3 a.m. on July 24 at a house in the 1400 block of East Tilden Street.
Damyn Rodriguez, 15, died at the scene. The two other gunshot victims, ages 15 and 19, were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Two teenage girls also were present with the victims during the incident, according to the RPD news release, but were not injured despite multiple shots being fired inside and outside the residence.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Flores, and he has been charged in Chaves County Magistrate Court with first-degree murder, as well as aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Flores is described as about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information that could help locate Flores is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.