Local professional roller skater and activist blazes a trail for Roswell and inspires resilience

Jeneva Martinez practices persistence at the skate park and in life. 

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Jeneva Martinez crouches low, her face an expression of focus and determination. She’s about to climb another vert ramp at the Roswell Skate Park, where the mid-morning sun is hot overhead. Her sterling silver necklace and earrings — jewelry she made herself — flicker in the sunlight. Roller skating has transformed, and perhaps even saved, her life.

Vert ramps aren’t the only uphill climb Martinez has conquered, or anywhere near the most difficult. Her public Instagram shares the story of her breast cancer diagnosis and mastectomy in 2011. Martinez spent a year recovering in a wheelchair.