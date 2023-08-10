Local professional roller skater and activist blazes a trail for Roswell and inspires resilience

Jeneva Martinez crouches low, her face an expression of focus and determination. She’s about to climb another vert ramp at the Roswell Skate Park, where the mid-morning sun is hot overhead. Her sterling silver necklace and earrings — jewelry she made herself — flicker in the sunlight. Roller skating has transformed, and perhaps even saved, her life.
Vert ramps aren’t the only uphill climb Martinez has conquered, or anywhere near the most difficult. Her public Instagram shares the story of her breast cancer diagnosis and mastectomy in 2011. Martinez spent a year recovering in a wheelchair.
“I was depressed. The only thing that brought comfort was food.” Martinez became pregnant with her third child in 2013. “When I got pregnant, I had gestational diabetes. The doctors told me if I didn’t change my eating habits and start exercising, I would have full-blown diabetes in 10 years.”
Martinez wasn’t about to coast into slow decline. She started by walking and then roller skating, and now she’s doing specialized tricks like flips and cartwheels in her backyard where she and her husband constructed ramps. “It all started with trying to find a healthy lifestyle and getting back to where I was.”
Now, Martinez is a professional roller skater. She is sponsored by Chaya Roller Skates, CryBaby Wellness and TSG, which stands for Technical Safety Gear. Her sponsorships have allowed her to travel to Spain, Greece and Costa Rica. Most recently, her Chaya Drama Mama wheels were released, and part of the proceeds go to Chaves County Cancer Funds, which helps with food, utility bills and other expenses for patients during their cancer treatment.
Advocacy on the part of others is an important part of Martinez’s well-being. Currently, she is working on behalf of the campaign With Many Hands Roswell, a grant program that rehabilitates houses that would otherwise be abandoned. The program works like this: An owner of a property receives a micro-loan of $5K to $15K to rehabilitate their house, then rather than pay the loan back, they rent to working-class tenants who need affordable housing. The rent could be as much as $500 a month cheaper.
Martinez understands how infrastructure contributes to a person’s health. If structures exist for people to thrive, they have a much greater chance to achieve. For this reason, the skate park is another location for advocacy. The metal ramps are hot enough to cause burns. Martinez would like to see the ramps replaced with concrete and the many cracks in the pavement repaired.
A better skate park would give people the chance to learn skills like persistence and resilience, beginning with learning to fall correctly. When you’re learning to skate, a little bruising is expected, but correct technique can prevent more serious injury.
“That’s the first thing I do. Because when you take away the fear of falling, you’re more comfortable to try things outside of your comfort zone.” Martinez encourages knee pads, elbow pads, wrist pads and a helmet. She teaches people to fall forward rather than follow their instinct and fall on their backside. “And that’s scary.”
Martinez’s cancer and gestational diabetes scared her, and the fear nearly prevented her from moving forward until she decided to try skating. To learn a new skill even in the face of fear inspires self-advocacy.
Not being afraid to fall is the first step — followed by picking yourself back up and trying again when you do. Martinez encourages people to practice persistence by resuming their skate after a fall, even if they’re going at a slower pace. “You don’t want to end your session with a defeat.”
Roller derby, played on an oval track, is another of Martinez’s passions — “I fell in love with park skating and derby at the same time” — though roller derby in Roswell is nearly impossible. “We don’t have anywhere to compete or train.”
Martinez wants to see Roswell build a roller derby track in addition to improving the skate park. “A better skate park and a roller derby track will put Roswell on the map for the skate community,” she says. “There’s a lot of talent here in Roswell.” Martinez believes she and others in the skating community can be a positive influence on young people. “I want little girls to see me being resilient. I want my friends to see me being resilient.”
Roller derby reinforces Martinez’s internal resolve in the face of challenge. “In roller derby, we knock each other down and then help each other up. We’ve found a group of women who are empowering.” On the roller derby track, as in life, when we get knocked down, we need to pick ourselves up and keep skating forward.
“That’s why I love this community. We empower each other. We encourage each other.”
