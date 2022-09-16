20220916-SmithHoughtalin.jpg

Dick Smith, left, superintendent of the Chaves County Flood Commission, says a federal Emergency Watershed Protection Program grant received by a local ranch is a first for Chaves County. He and Brian Houghtalin, the assistant deputy superintendent for the Flood Commission, spoke to Chaves County commissioners Thursday.

The Chaves County Flood Commission will act as a sponsor and Chaves County will serve as a fiscal agent for what has been described as the first Emergency Watershed Protection Program grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to be received by the county.

Dick Smith, the superintendent for the Flood Commission, said that the total $750,000 erosion and flood control project was applied for by the Corn Ranch in the Eden Valley area north of Roswell, not too far from U.S. 285 and first started by the Martin Corn family in the 1870s.