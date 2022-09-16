The Chaves County Flood Commission will act as a sponsor and Chaves County will serve as a fiscal agent for what has been described as the first Emergency Watershed Protection Program grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to be received by the county.
Dick Smith, the superintendent for the Flood Commission, said that the total $750,000 erosion and flood control project was applied for by the Corn Ranch in the Eden Valley area north of Roswell, not too far from U.S. 285 and first started by the Martin Corn family in the 1870s.
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will provide $585,000 for the project, while the flood commission will provide matching funds or "in-kind" contributions such as equipment use of $195,000. The project is expected to be completed by February 2023.
“It will protect their sheep feeding lot when it is done,” Smith told Chaves County commissioners during their Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center. “We aren't sure what it is going to be yet.”
Smith said after the meeting that the funds will go directly to the contractor or contractors once work begins.
He told commissioners that discussions are expected soon about the exact nature of the project. At this time, he said there has been talk that the project would include building two fences to hold silt so that sediment from the arroyo will not wash into feeding pens.
A representative with the Corn Ranch was not able to be reached by press time.
Smith said the project could end up costing more than $750,000, which would require more contributions from the flood commission, but the hope is that it can be completed for the current amount.
According to Smith, recent flooding and heavy rains have washed out a channel around the farm that was designed to divert water from the feed lots.
The watershed involved, according to Smith, is a “sub-watershed” of the Pecos River that runs 2,847 square miles from the Corona area, past Macho Draw and Cowboy Draw, and then heads into the Roswell area.
According to an Emergency Watershed Protection Program fact sheet, the funding is available to governments and private landowners experiencing flood or soil erosion damage due to a natural disaster. A NRCS state conservationist has to declare a watershed emergency for projects to be considered. Projects eligible for financial or technical assistance include those that remove debris from stream channels, road culverts and bridges; reshape and protect eroded banks; repair damaged drainage structures; restore vegetation to eroding lands; repair levees and structures; repair conservation practices; and purchase floodplain easements.
The website indicates that the sponsor is responsible for obtaining permits and overseeing the work of contractors.