Top local Republicans say they are dismayed by their party's underwhelming performance in last week's midterm elections both nationally and across New Mexico.
In New Mexico, Democrats maintained their hold on power in Santa Fe, with the re-election of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and wins in every other statewide election.
“You could say we got our butts kicked because we lost more than we probably thought we would lose by,” said Eric Coll, chair of the Republican Party of Chaves County.
For Coll and others in reliably conservative Chaves County, the outcome is a letdown. Locally Republicans were largely unchallenged in their bids for county-area legislative and judicial races. Nationally, the Republicans managed to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives, but the outcome was far short of what Republicans in New Mexico had hoped for.
Joan Boue, incoming president of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women, said her group and other activists did their best to rally the party faithful.
“We made phone calls, we knocked doors, we did literature drops, we worked the polls. We did work, but it takes an army and we did not have an army,” Boue said. Republicans in New Mexico and nationally worked to thwart Lujan Grisham's bid for a second term, hoping to harness frustration over high inflation and high crime in the Albuquerque metro area. In the end though, Lujan Grisham prevailed over Republican Mark Ronchetti 52 to 46%.
“I feel very very sad that the voters in this state did not remember what Michelle Lujan Grisham did to this state during the pandemic,” Boue said referring to the restrictions Lujan Grisham put in place during the early months of COVID-19 pandemic. Lujan Grisham and many healthcare professionals said the limits on public gatherings and business were necessary to save lives, but critics like Boue point to the negative effects on small businesses and student academic performance.
In terms of Legislative races, Republican ire at four years of a Democratically-controlled state government did not lead to significant gains in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Though Republicans did gain three additional seats, including the House District 66 seat now held by Roswell Rep. Phelps Anderson, a registered Decline to State, Democrats were able to erase those gains by picking up two Republican seats.
Many in the party said the biggest blow was the defeat of first-term U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, New Mexico's only Republican member of Congress.
Democrat Gabe Vasquez managed to unseat Herrell in one of the nation's most competitive and expensive congressional races. The election was the first time in which the newly drawn congressional districts were used. State legislators produced and approved the districts last year as part of the redistricting process. For decades, most of the lower half of the state was in the 2nd District, but Democratic-leaning west Albuquerque and the South Valley were added to the newly-configured district, while more conservative areas, including Chaves County, were split among each of the state's three districts.
Under the new map, the 2nd Congressional District has only one Chaves County precinct, which is home to 96 registered voters. Given Vasquez won by only 1,338 votes, Coll said he believes the outcome would have been different if the new district had retained more of Chaves County.
“Yvette Herrell, if she was to have half of Chaves County, she would have won,” he said. Critics of the new districts, such as state Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, have said the new maps ignore the voices and interests of rural voters. She alleges those districts were crafted with the goal of giving Democrats an unfair advantage, a practice known as gerrymandering.
“Whenever we see what happened with our congressional races, there is gerrymandering going on,” Ezzell said. The architect of those maps, state Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, in a recent tweet denied the charge, saying his intent was to create a district where candidates from both parties could fairly compete. Republicans have filed a suit to have the maps thrown out. Arguments before the New Mexico Supreme Court are scheduled to be heard in that case in January.
Beyond redistricting, the causes of the poor midterm results are something Republican are reckoning with. In Chaves County Coll said 69% of registered Republicans voted, though he is unsure about how high that turnout was elsewhere in the state. In all, only 38% of registered voters who reside in strongly conservative Lea County voted last week, and 46% in Chaves County had voted. Ezzell blames apathy and what she considers a lack of urgency felt by voters. Leading up to the election she encountered many people and asked them if they had voted. “The excuses I was hearing were 'I will get there, I will get there, I will get there, but they never did,” she said.
Former President Donald Trump has continued to make unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and the election system is rife with fraud. It's a position many conservatives have adopted. Boue says that could have the effect of causing people to turn away from voting. “I think people are saying why bother, when my vote may not be counted, or why bother putting in all this time and energy when we can't get the people out to vote,” she said.
Others blame Lujan Grisham's focus on abortion for the dismal performance by Republicans, saying it clouded out other issues such as crime and an underperforming education system. The election loss comes just as New Mexico Republicans plan to convene in Las Cruces next month for their state party leadership elections. Steve Pearce, the current state party chair has said he will seek a third two-year term. He has held the position since 2019. During Pearce's tenure, the party has largely failed to pick up seats. That has caused some to believe the outcome of the midterms is an indicator that Pearce needs to be replaced.
“I do believe that Steve has had four years to make an impact and I do think its time that he graciously steps down,” Boue said. Coll also says he believes the party needs “new blood,” but that the soul-searching the party need goes beyond that.
“If he (Pearce) gets re-elected, I think he's got to get back down to some of the counties and figure out why we haven't improved under his leadership,” he said. The party in New Mexico, Coll said, needs to do a better job communicating with and reaching out to voters. “You have to be able to go to meet people where they are to show them the importance of how somebody governs and leads is going to directly affect your livelihood and it's going to directly affect your freedoms,” Coll said.
Going forward, Coll said, if Republicans at all levels want to win, they have to set aside differences and coalesce around their eventual nominees. It's something he argues the party too often fails to do. “The message for all county parties, state parties and (the) national party better be unity,” he said.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301 or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
