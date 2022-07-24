Backdraft Barbeque exterior photo

Lisa Dunlap Photo

Backdraft Barbeque at Third Street Station expects to begin work on exterior improvements in a few months after receiving a grant.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Backdraft Barbeque expects to make some exterior improvements to its restaurant in the months ahead after receiving a grant facilitated by MainStreet Roswell.

The funding originates from the New Mexico Resiliency Alliance, which provides funding to New Mexico MainStreet and works with the McCune Charitable Foundation.

