Backdraft Barbeque expects to make some exterior improvements to its restaurant in the months ahead after receiving a grant facilitated by MainStreet Roswell.
The funding originates from the New Mexico Resiliency Alliance, which provides funding to New Mexico MainStreet and works with the McCune Charitable Foundation.
The state group in turn works with the local MainStreets to get the money and technical assistance to local businesses. The restaurant grant is for $2,000.
“MainStreet Roswell is actually who put us in for the grant,” said Paul Thompson, owner of Backdraft Barbeque at Third Street Station, located on Railroad Avenue near Third Street.
He added that MainStreet Roswell also will assist with obtaining quotes for work and arranging for volunteer labor crews, as the work is expected to require the help of restaurant staff and community members. William Powell, an architectural design expert with New Mexico MainStreet, also is advising on the project.
The anticipated work would include new outdoor signage on the restaurant, improvements to the walkway to include re-sanding and new staining, and additional exterior lighting.
Thompson said he is working now to finish up the new event venue, Freedom Hall, in the southern portion of the restaurant building and plans to start the exterior work after that, probably in about three months. He said he wants to have the exterior work completed in 2022.
The restaurant also has an open-air pavilion directly to the west, and Thompson said improvements could occur to that as well.
“That is a historic building or structure in Roswell, so it is possible that there could be additional funding for the preservation of that building,” he said.
Thompson started Backdraft Barbeque as a food truck in January 2020. The restaurant opened in April 2021.
New Mexico MainStreet announced in April that it was awarding 16 grants statewide through its Resilient Communities Fund provided by the Resiliency Alliance and the charitable foundation. MainStreet Roswell has helped obtain previous facade grants for businesses in its downtown district, including some of the retail stores that front North Main Street.
