Roswell Rotary Club officers for 2022-23 were installed Thursday, June 30, during an evening backyard barbecue meeting.
Club President Bianca Cheney led the list of new club officers. Other officers sworn in at the dinner meeting were Marcos Nava, president-elect; and Chris Lauderman, Nicole Wieser and Jack Swickard, directors.
Club member John Drusedum, the new governor of Rotary District 5520, attended the dinner and participated in the swearing in of the officers.
Earlier, Cheney was inducted into the club presidency by Sunny Kellerman, past district governor from Silver City.
Other club officers for 2022-23 are Paul Moore, director; Lee Murdoch, sergeant at arms; Denise Weaver, past president; Francisco Olvera, treasurer; and Detra Reese, executive secretary.
Bianca and JP Cheney hosted the dinner at their home.