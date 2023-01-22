Pecos Elementary staff

One of the ways that Pecos Elementary School teachers and staff show their support for fellow teacher Kirk Mundy is by wearing their "Team Mundy" shirts each Monday.

 Submitted Photo

Teachers and staff at a Roswell elementary school have rallied around one of their colleagues going through a health challenge, and the recipient of their efforts, Roswell native Kirk Mundy, said he wanted to express how remarkable he finds their efforts on his behalf.

“I just want to thank my students and fellow teachers from the bottom of my heart,” said Mundy, a fifth-grade teacher at Pecos Elementary School for about 21 years and a local educator for about 22 years. “They went out of their way, more than I could ever have expected.”