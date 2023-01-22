Teachers and staff at a Roswell elementary school have rallied around one of their colleagues going through a health challenge, and the recipient of their efforts, Roswell native Kirk Mundy, said he wanted to express how remarkable he finds their efforts on his behalf.
“I just want to thank my students and fellow teachers from the bottom of my heart,” said Mundy, a fifth-grade teacher at Pecos Elementary School for about 21 years and a local educator for about 22 years. “They went out of their way, more than I could ever have expected.”
Mundy said that he learned he had cancer before Christmas and began treatments soon after. He said that, with sadness, he has decided to take a hiatus from teaching because he isn't sure how many absences from the classroom his treatment will require and he didn't think it would be fair to his students to have a lot of changes in teachers in a short period of time.
Since learning of his situation, the staff has instituted Mondays for Mundy, when they wear “Team Mundy” t-shirts with words of support, including “In this school, no one fights alone.” All materials were donated and any money made on the sale of the shirts go to Mundy, his family and children, according to Veronica Lara, a kindergarten teacher who had worked with Munday for more than two decades She is one of those helping to coordinate support efforts.
“This is like a family. It is our second family here. We would do this for anybody,” Lara said. “We are like a team and we are all doing little things for him. When it is not one group of teachers, it is another group.”
Lara said school employees also check in with Mundy every day and are organizing to take Mundy to and from medical appointments, delivering hot meals and soups, providing heated blankets, sweats, or doing whatever they can for him. Mundy added that he has also received water, dog food and household items.
Lara said the staff will continue their support until Mundy returns to work, which Mundy said he hopes will be before the end of the current academic year. A Roswell High School and Eastern New Mexico University graduate, Mundy said he considers what they are doing to be essential.
“At time like these, it more about how your heart and body are doing than the body,” Mundy said.
Pecos Elementary Principal Barbara Ryan hired Mundy for his first job in Roswell and they moved with each other to Pecos Elementary. She said described him as a “dedicated teacher,” one whom “students love every year.”
She said she recognizes how difficult the situation is for him and his family. “He always jumps in to help,” she said, “so we want to jump in and help him now.”